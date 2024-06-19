Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rosnące ceny gruntów pod budownictwo wielorodzinne w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 19 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszych danych Narodowego Banku Polskiego, ceny gruntów pod budownictwo wielorodzinne w Polsce nadal rosną. Przeprowadzona ankieta wśród deweloperów pokazała, że w latach 2019-2023 ceny ziemi netto pod takie projekty wzrosły średnio o 25-42% w bardzo dobrych lokalizacjach, oraz o 13-27% w przeciętnych lokalizacjach.

Analiza przeprowadzona przez Wojciecha Rynkowskiego z serwisu Extradom.pl wskazuje na szereg czynników, które będą miały wpływ na dalszy wzrost cen budowy domów w najbliższych dwóch kwartałach w Polsce. Jednym z tych czynników jest program „Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc.”, którego przedłużenie jest jednak niepewne. Pomimo szumnych zapowiedzi, nie jest jeszcze ustalone kiedy i czy w ogóle nastąpi jego wprowadzenie.

Kolejnym czynnikiem, który może wpłynąć na koszty budowy domów, jest niewielki wybór mieszkań na rynku. Podczas ostatnich dwóch lat liczba oddawanych mieszkań była znacznie mniejsza niż przed pandemią, głównie z powodu wolniejszego postępu prac spowodowanego pandemią, a także wysokich stóp procentowych, które ograniczają możliwości kredytowe Polaków. Z powodu tego małego podaży sprzedający mogli sobie pozwolić na podniesienie cen.

Zmiany cen nieruchomości można więc przypisać zarówno wpływowi programu dopłat do kredytów, jak i niewielkiej podaży mieszkań na rynku. Trudno jest przewidzieć czy ceny nieruchomości w Polsce zaczną tanieć w najbliższym czasie. Jednak oczekuje się, że rosnący popyt oraz brak większej liczby oddawanych mieszkań mogą nadal utrzymywać ceny na wysokim poziomie.

According to the latest data from the National Bank of Poland, land prices for multifamily housing in Poland continue to rise. A survey conducted among developers showed that between 2019 and 2023, net land prices for such projects increased by an average of 25-42% in very good locations, and by 13-27% in average locations.

An analysis conducted by Wojciech Rynkowski from the Extradom.pl website points to a number of factors that will have an impact on further increases in house construction costs in the next two quarters in Poland. One of these factors is the „Secure 2% Mortgage” program, the extension of which is uncertain. Despite the grand announcements, it has not yet been established when or if it will be introduced.

Another factor that could affect the costs of house construction is the limited selection of apartments in the market. Over the past two years, the number of apartments being delivered has been significantly lower than before the pandemic, mainly due to slower progress caused by the pandemic, as well as high interest rates that limit the borrowing capacity of Poles. Due to this low supply, sellers have been able to increase prices.

Changes in property prices can therefore be attributed to both the influence of the subsidy program for loans and the limited supply of apartments in the market. It is difficult to predict whether property prices in Poland will start to decrease in the near future. However, it is expected that the growing demand and the lack of a greater number of delivered apartments may continue to keep prices at a high level.

For more information on the real estate market and housing trends in Poland, you can visit Narodowy Bank Polski (NBP).