Sprzedam nowoczesną halę produkcyjno-magazynową w Golinie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 19 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Przedstawiamy ofertę sprzedaży nowoczesnej hali produkcyjno-magazynowej zlokalizowanej w malowniczej miejscowości Golina, niedaleko drogi krajowej 92. Hala posiada imponującą powierzchnię 562 m² i została zaprojektowana w taki sposób, aby spełniać różnorodne potrzeby biznesowe.

Wewnątrz hali znajduje się przestronne pomieszczenie biurowe o powierzchni 17 m² oraz wygodne pomieszczenia socjalne o powierzchni 15 m². Głównym atutem nieruchomości jest jednak hala magazynowo-produkcyjna wysokiego składowania. Dodatkowo, działka, na której znajduje się hala, jest w pełni ogrodzona, co gwarantuje bezpieczeństwo i prywatność. Powierzchnia działki wynosi około 23 arów, a przed halą znajduje się także przestronny plac manewrowy o powierzchni 1050 m².

Ta atrakcyjna nieruchomość doskonale nadaje się dla różnego rodzaju działalności, takich jak produkcja, hurtownia czy składy materiałów budowlanych czy rolniczych. Dobry dojazd do drogi krajowej 92 zapewnia wygodne połączenia komunikacyjne, a droga asfaltowa prowadząca do hali zapewnia łatwy dostęp dla pojazdów.

Cena tej nowoczesnej hali produkcyjno-magazynowej wynosi 1 190 000 PLN (netto), jednak istnieje możliwość negocjacji. Szczegóły oferty można uzyskać pod numerem telefonu 695 233 900. Jeżeli poszukujesz wyjątkowej nieruchomości, która spełni Twoje potrzeby biznesowe, serdecznie zapraszamy do kontaktu i zapoznania się z tą niepowtarzalną ofertą.

The modern production and warehouse hall located in the picturesque town of Golina, near the national road 92, offers a great opportunity for businesses looking for a suitable space. The hall boasts an impressive area of 562 m² and has been designed to meet diverse business needs.

Inside the hall, there is a spacious 17 m² office space and comfortable social areas spanning 15 m². However, the main feature of the property is the high-storage warehouse-production hall. Additionally, the plot of land where the hall is located is fully fenced, ensuring security and privacy. The land area is approximately 23 ares, and there is also a spacious maneuvering yard in front of the hall, covering an area of 1050 m².

This attractive property is perfect for various types of businesses such as production, wholesale, or storage of construction or agricultural materials. Convenient access to the national road 92 provides easy transportation connections, and the asphalt road leading to the hall ensures easy access for vehicles.

The price of this modern production and warehouse hall is 1,190,000 PLN (net), but there is a possibility of negotiation. For more details, interested parties can contact 695 233 900. If you are looking for an exceptional property that meets your business needs, we warmly invite you to get in touch and explore this unique offer.

