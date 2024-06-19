Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sprzedaż nieruchomości gruntowych na rzecz użytkowników wieczystych będzie możliwa po 10 latach

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 19 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Zgodnie z nowym przepisem zawartym w ustawie o gospodarce nieruchomościami, od 31 sierpnia 2023 roku sprzedaż nieruchomości gruntowej na rzecz użytkownika wieczystego będzie możliwa dopiero po upływie 10 lat od dnia zawarcia umowy o oddanie nieruchomości w użytkowanie wieczyste. Wprowadzona zmiana ma na celu długofalową ochronę użytkowników wieczystych i zapewnienie stabilności w tym zakresie.

Nowe przepisy mają na celu uregulowanie kwestii sprzedaży nieruchomości gruntowych w użytkowaniu wieczystym. Do tej pory nie istniały jednoznaczne zasady dotyczące terminu, w którym nieruchomość ta mogłaby zostać sprzedana. Nowa regulacja wprowadza jasne wytyczne, określające, że sprzedaż takiej nieruchomości będzie możliwa dopiero po upływie 10 lat od daty podpisania umowy o użytkowanie wieczyste.

Przyjęcie tej nowej regulacji ma na celu zabezpieczenie interesów użytkowników wieczystych, którzy często inwestują w wybudowanie i rozwój nieruchomości na danej działce. Dodatkowo, zapobiegnie również nadużyciom związanym z krótkoterminowymi spekulacjami na rynku nieruchomości.

Wprowadzenie takiego okresu ochronnego ma również na celu zachowanie stabilności w dziedzinie użytkowania wieczystego, dając gwarancję, że użytkownik wieczysty będzie miał możliwość korzystania z nieruchomości przez określony czas. Będzie to miało pozytywny wpływ na rozwój infrastruktury i inwestycji na terenach objętych użytkowaniem wieczystym.

Wnioskiem płynącym z wprowadzenia nowego przepisu jest to, że nieruchomości w użytkowaniu wieczystym będą stanowić długoterminowe zabezpieczenie dla użytkowników, co z kolei może przynieść korzyści zarówno dla nich, jak i dla społeczności lokalnej. Jednocześnie, podkreśla się potrzebę odpowiedniej ochrony tego typu transakcji, aby uniknąć ewentualnych nadużyć i zachować stabilność na rynku nieruchomości.

According to the new provision contained in the Real Estate Economy Act, from August 31, 2023, the sale of land properties for perpetual users will only be possible after 10 years from the date of the agreement on granting perpetual usufruct. This change aims to provide long-term protection for perpetual users and ensure stability in this area.

The new regulations aim to regulate the sale of land properties under perpetual usufruct. Until now, there were no clear rules regarding the term in which such property could be sold. The new regulation introduces clear guidelines, stating that the sale of such property will only be possible after 10 years from the date of signing the perpetual usufruct agreement.

The adoption of this new regulation aims to protect the interests of perpetual users, who often invest in the construction and development of properties on a given plot. Additionally, it will prevent abuses related to short-term speculation in the real estate market.

The introduction of such a protective period also aims to maintain stability in the field of perpetual usufruct, guaranteeing that perpetual users will have the opportunity to use the property for a specified period of time. This will have a positive impact on the development of infrastructure and investments in areas covered by perpetual usufruct.

The conclusion drawn from the introduction of the new provision is that properties under perpetual usufruct will constitute long-term security for users, which in turn can bring benefits both to them and to the local community. At the same time, it emphasizes the need for proper protection of such transactions to avoid any potential abuses and maintain stability in the real estate market.

