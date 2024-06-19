Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Szybki wzrost podaży mieszkań na wynajem w Polsce, z wyjątkiem Krakowa

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 19 czerwca, 2024

Według najnowszego raportu „Rocznik najmu”, opracowanego przez Otodom oraz Politykę Insight, w 2023 roku wzrosła liczba dostępnych mieszkań do wynajęcia w Polsce o 35% w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego. Jednakże w miastach takich jak Wrocław, Trójmiasto czy Poznań, podaż mieszkań na wynajem jest teraz nawet o 20-50% wyższa niż pięć lat temu. Zdecydowanie jest to zjawisko godne uwagi.

Z analizy długoterminowej wynika, że w maju 2024 roku Warszawa odnotowała wzrost o 7% w porównaniu do pięciu lat wcześniej. To imponujący wzrost, ale w porównaniu do innych miast jest nadal niewielki. Wrocław, Trójmiasto i Poznań przodują pod względem podaży mieszkań na wynajem, co można przypisać zwiększonej aktywności budowlanej w tych regionach.

Jest jednak jedno miasto, które wyłamuje się z tego trendu – Kraków. Pomimo rosnącego popytu na mieszkania do wynajęcia, podaż w tym mieście nadal nie wróciła do poziomu sprzed pandemii. Kraków jest jednym z najbardziej popularnych miast na rynku nieruchomości, a niska podaż może prowadzić do wzrostu cen najmu. Budownictwo jest tam ograniczone, co powoduje długotrwałe braki na rynku wynajmu.

Wnioski z raportu pokazują, że rynek wynajmu mieszkań w Polsce zmienia się dynamicznie. Wzrost podaży jest zauważalny w większości miast, ale napotyka na wyzwania w Krakowie. Dla inwestorów i wynajmujących, zróżnicowanie między miastami może stanowić szanse lub zagrożenia. To ważna informacja dla wszystkich zainteresowanych rynkiem nieruchomości.

