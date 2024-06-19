Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wprowadzenie zmian w podatku nieruchomości w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 19 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W poniedziałek Rządowe Centrum Legislacji opublikowało projekt ustawy o zmianie podatku rolnego, podatków i opłat lokalnych, podatku leśnego oraz opłaty skarbowej. Projekt został przygotowany przez Ministerstwo Finansów i wprowadza wiele nowych definicji w celu uproszczenia opodatkowania nieruchomości.

Według projektu, budynek zostanie zdefiniowany jako obiekt wykonany z wyrobów budowlanych, który jest trwale związany z gruntem i posiada fundamenty i dach. Przedmiotem opodatkowania podatkiem od nieruchomości będzie nie tylko budynek, ale także instalacje zapewniające jego użytkowanie zgodnie z przeznaczeniem. Jednak instalacje takie jak elektroenergetyczne, wodociągowe, kanalizacyjne, cieplne, telekomunikacyjne i gazowe nie będą podlegały opodatkowaniu, ponieważ podstawą opodatkowania jest powierzchnia użytkowa budynku.

Projekt ustawy wprowadza również zmiany w opodatkowaniu garaży wielostanowiskowych znajdujących się w budynkach mieszkalnych. Proponuje się uznanie takiego garażu za część mieszkalną budynku i zastosowanie do niego stawki opodatkowania określonej w ustawie o podatkach i opłatach lokalnych.

Jednak eksperci zauważają, że wprowadzone zmiany nadal wywołują pewne kontrowersje. Długotrwały spór dotyczący opodatkowania infrastruktury, takiej jak transformatory, został ostatecznie rozstrzygnięty na korzyść samorządów. Z drugiej strony, zmiana w opodatkowaniu garaży jest korzystna dla właścicieli, ale może być niekorzystna dla samych gmin.

Projekt ustawy wzbudza mieszane reakcje, ale celem jego wprowadzenia jest uproszczenie i ujednolicenie systemu opodatkowania nieruchomości.

The proposed changes to the agricultural tax, local taxes, property tax, forest tax, and treasury fee in the recently published draft law by the Government Legislation Center aim to simplify property taxation. The Ministry of Finance has prepared the draft and included several new definitions to achieve this goal.

According to the draft, a building is defined as a structure made of construction products that is permanently connected to the ground and has foundations and a roof. The property tax will not only apply to the building itself but also to the installations that enable its use according to its intended purpose. However, installations such as electrical, water, sewerage, heating, telecommunications, and gas systems will not be subject to taxation because the basis for taxation is the usable area of the building.

The draft law also introduces changes to the taxation of multi-space garages located in residential buildings. It proposes to consider such garages as part of the residential building and apply the taxation rate specified in the law on local taxes and fees.

However, experts point out that these changes still raise certain controversies. The long-standing dispute regarding the taxation of infrastructure, such as transformers, has finally been resolved in favor of local governments. On the other hand, the change in garage taxation may be beneficial for owners but disadvantageous for the municipalities themselves.

The draft law has garnered mixed reactions, but its introduction aims to simplify and standardize the property taxation system.

