Zbycie terenu w Katowicach: Powierzchnia i wartość transakcji

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 19 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Zarząd Invest TDJ Estate sp. z o.o. poinformował o zakończeniu transakcji sprzedaży nieruchomości w Katowicach. Przedmiotem sprzedaży była nieruchomość o powierzchni 0,8939 ha, położona przy ul. Dobrowolskiego. Sprzedawcą było przedsiębiorstwo Invest TDJ Estate, natomiast nabywcą były podmioty niepowiązane z emitentem.

Cena za sprzedaną nieruchomość wraz z prawami autorskimi do dokumentacji projektowej wynosiła 24.249.973,00 zł netto. Do tej kwoty należało doliczyć podatek od towarów i usług VAT. Transakcja miała miejsce 19 czerwca 2024 roku.

Zbycie tej nieruchomości stanowi ważne wydarzenie dla obydwu stron transakcji. Spółka Invest TDJ Estate mogła pozbyć się terenu, co może wpływać na jej strategię rozwoju i zarządzania majątkiem. Natomiast nabywcy zyskali nową nieruchomość, którą mogą wykorzystać zgodnie z własnymi potrzebami.

Ta transakcja również ma znaczenie dla miasta Katowice. Zbycie 0,8939 ha terenu może otworzyć nowe możliwości dla rozwoju lokalnej infrastruktury czy inwestycji. W związku z tym, warto śledzić dalszy rozwój sytuacji i sprawdzić, w jaki sposób nabywcy wykorzystają tę nieruchomość.

Podsumowując, Invest TDJ Estate sprzedało nieruchomość w Katowicach o powierzchni 0,8939 ha wraz z prawami autorskimi do dokumentacji projektowej. Wartość transakcji wyniosła 24.249.973,00 zł netto, z doliczeniem podatku VAT. Ta sprzedaż ma potencjał do wpływu na dalszy rozwój Spółki i miasta Katowice.

Invest TDJ Estate’s recent sale of a property in Katowice could have significant implications for both the company and the city. The property, located at Dobrowolskiego Street and spanning 0.8939 hectares, has been sold to unrelated entities. The transaction, which took place on June 19, 2024, involved a sale price of 24,249,973.00 PLN net, plus value-added tax (VAT).

For Invest TDJ Estate, this sale represents an important event that could impact its development strategy and asset management. The company has successfully divested itself of the property, potentially freeing up resources and focusing on other opportunities. The sale also signifies a fresh start for the buyers, who now possess a new property that can be utilized according to their individual needs.

Additionally, this transaction holds particular significance for the city of Katowice. The sale of 0.8939 hectares of land opens up possibilities for the development of local infrastructure and investments. As a result, it is worth monitoring the continued developments surrounding the property to see how the buyers intend to make use of it.

In conclusion, Invest TDJ Estate has sold a property measuring 0.8939 hectares in Katowice, along with the rights to the project documentation. The transaction amounted to a net value of 24,249,973.00 PLN, inclusive of VAT. This sale has the potential to shape the future growth of the company and the city of Katowice. Those interested should closely follow the further developments surrounding this property.