Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zmiany w podatku od nieruchomości – korzyści dla właścicieli garaży wielostanowiskowych

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 19 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ministerstwo Finansów planuje rewolucję w podatku od nieruchomości, która przyniesie korzyści właścicielom miejsc w garażach wielostanowiskowych. Według opublikowanego projektu zmian w ustawie o podatkach i opłatach lokalnych, od 1 stycznia 2025 roku garaże wielostanowiskowe będą objęte jedną stawką podatku, taką samą jak dla mieszkań. Zmiana ta ma na celu zakończenie sporów dotyczących podatkowej kwalifikacji obiektów.

Oprócz właścicieli garaży, efekty zmian będą odczuwalne dla innych branż. Stacje narciarskie, firmy paliwowe, telekomunikacyjne i energetyczne, a także właściciele hal namiotowych i kontenerów mogą być objęci nowymi przepisami. Z drugiej strony, podatników posiadających kolejowe terminale towarowe czeka niekorzystna zmiana, ponieważ utracą zwolnienie z podatku od nieruchomości dla infrastruktury kolejowej.

Reforma wpłynie również na właścicieli lotnisk, ponieważ zwolnienie z podatku nie obejmie gruntu na terenie lotnisk użyteczności publicznej, niezajętego przez budynki i budowle. Instytuty badawcze także utracą zwolnienie z podatku od nieruchomości dla części, która nie jest przeznaczona na prowadzenie działalności podstawowej.

Eksperci zwracają uwagę, że wprowadzone zmiany rozszerzają zakres obiektów podlegających opodatkowaniu. Wcześniej oczekiwano niewielkich zmian, jednak projekt ustawy wskazuje na szeroką korektę przepisów. Może wiązać się to nawet z opodatkowaniem urządzeń technicznych, takich jak dystrybutory paliw, pompy i urządzenia telekomunikacyjne.

Planowane reformy w podatku od nieruchomości będą miały zdecydowany wpływ na różne branże i właścicieli różnych obiektów. Zmiana stawki podatku dla właścicieli miejsc w garażach wielostanowiskowych to jedynie jeden z aspektów szerszych rewolucji w systemie opodatkowania nieruchomości.

The proposed revolution in property tax by the Ministry of Finance will bring benefits to owners of multi-space garages. According to the published draft of changes to the Act on Local Taxes and Charges, starting from January 1, 2025, multi-space garages will be subject to a single tax rate, the same as for apartments. This change aims to end disputes regarding the tax classification of these properties.

In addition to garage owners, the effects of these changes will be felt by other industries. Ski resorts, fuel companies, telecommunications and energy providers, as well as owners of tent halls and containers, may also be subject to the new regulations. On the other hand, taxpayers who own railway cargo terminals will face unfavorable changes as they will lose the property tax exemption for railway infrastructure.

The reform will also impact airport owners, as the tax exemption will not cover land within public utility airports that is not occupied by buildings and structures. Research institutes will also lose the property tax exemption for areas that are not used for their core activities.

Experts note that the introduced changes expand the scope of taxable properties. Earlier, only minor changes were expected, but the draft bill indicates a broad revision of the regulations. This could even include the taxation of technical devices such as fuel dispensers, pumps, and telecommunications equipment.

The planned reforms in property tax will have a significant impact on various industries and owners of different properties. The change in tax rates for owners of multi-space garages is just one aspect of wider revolutions in the property tax system.

For more information on the property tax reforms in Poland, you can visit the Ministry of Finance’s official website: Ministry of Finance.