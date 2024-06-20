Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Aleksandra Kosiorek: Prezydent Gdyni składa wniosek o ściganie po próbie korupcji

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 20 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W piątek 14 czerwca, Aleksandra Kosiorek, prezydent Gdyni, została poinformowana o próbie zakłócenia przetargu, który odbywał się w magistracie. Oferenci porozumieli się, że jeden z nich nie podbije ceny w zamian za określoną sumę pieniędzy, aby drugi mógł nabyć działkę taniej. Prezydent natychmiast złożyła wniosek o ściganie sprawcy przestępstwa.

Na przetargach dotyczących nieruchomości, jeden podmiot wziął udział w przetargach przy al. Zwycięstwa i ul. Kopernika, natomiast przetarg dotyczący nieruchomości przy ul. Handlowej nie miał uczestników. Dwie pierwsze nieruchomości zostały sprzedane.

Próbę korupcji przeprowadził 47-letni mężczyzna, który żądał 150 tysięcy złotych łapówki w zamian za odstąpienie od podbicia ceny podczas publicznego przetargu. Sprawa została zgłoszona policji, która przeprowadziła akcję w jednej z kawiarni w centrum Gdyni. Mężczyzna został zatrzymany podczas liczenia pieniędzy.

Funkcjonariusze zgromadzili materiał dowodowy potwierdzający przestępstwo. Zgłoszono zarzut popełnienia przestępstwa, a podejrzany został objęty środkami zapobiegawczymi, takimi jak poręczenie majątkowe, dozór policji, zakaz opuszczania kraju oraz zakaz kontaktu z innymi uczestnikami przetargu.

Policja apeluje do osób, które mają wiedzę na temat innych przestępstw korupcyjnych, aby zgłosiły się do odpowiednich organów ścigania. Wręczający korzyść majątkową może uniknąć odpowiedzialności karnej, jeśli zgłosi to organom ścigania, ujawniając jednocześnie wszystkie okoliczności dotyczące tego zdarzenia.

The attempted corruption incident discussed in the article took place during a tender held at the Gdynia City Hall. The participants of the tender agreed that one of them would not bid higher in exchange for a certain amount of money, allowing the other to buy the property at a lower price. As soon as the president of Gdynia, Aleksandra Kosiorek, was informed of the incident, she immediately filed a report with the authorities.

This incident highlights the issue of corruption in the real estate industry, which is a persistent problem in many countries. Corruption can distort the fair competition in tender processes and result in the loss of public resources. It undermines the integrity of public institutions and erodes public trust.

The real estate industry in Poland has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by factors such as urbanization, population growth, and increasing demand for housing. According to market forecasts, the real estate market in Poland is expected to continue its positive trajectory in the coming years.

However, the industry is not without its challenges. Apart from corruption, there are other issues that need to be addressed. One of the major challenges is the affordability of housing, especially in urban areas where prices have been rising rapidly. This creates a housing shortage and makes it difficult for many people to find affordable housing.

Another issue is the need for sustainable development in the real estate sector. With the growing awareness of environmental issues, there is an increasing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient buildings. Developers and investors need to adapt to these changing consumer preferences and incorporate sustainability practices into their projects.

Overall, while the real estate industry in Poland has promising prospects, it is crucial to address issues such as corruption, affordability, and sustainability to ensure its sustainable growth in the long run.

