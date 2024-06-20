Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Deweloper ROBYG S.A. nabywa nieruchomość w Warszawie za ponad 109 mln zł

20 czerwca, 2024

Zarząd ROBYG S.A. ogłosił, że firma zależna, w której ROBYG posiada 100% udziałów, podpisała umowę nabycia nieruchomości w warszawskiej dzielnicy Mokotów za kwotę 109.470.000,00 zł. Obiekt ten stanowić będzie podstawę dla przyszłego projektu deweloperskiego, który obejmować będzie budowę budynków mieszkalno-usługowych.

Transakcja nieruchomości w tej części Warszawy otwiera wiele możliwości dla ROBYG, umacniając ich obecność na lokalnym rynku deweloperskim. Inwestycja nie tylko przyniesie korzyści finansowe, ale także przyczyni się do rozwoju i odmłodzenia tej części miasta.

ROBYG S.A., jako wiodąca firma developerska, nieustannie poszukuje nowych lokalizacji, które zapewnią im potencjał do realizacji wysokiej jakości projektów. Z nabyciem tej nieruchomości, ROBYG zyskuje strategiczną przewagę w dostępie do lukratywnego rynku mieszkaniowego Warszawy.

Projekt deweloperski obejmujący nowe budynki mieszkalne i usługowe będzie odpowiedzią na rosnące zapotrzebowanie na nowoczesne, dobrze zlokalizowane mieszkania w stolicy. Rozwój dzielnicy Mokotów, w połączeniu z doświadczeniem ROBYG w branży, stanowi idealne połączenie dla udanej inwestycji.

Wiadomość o zakupie nieruchomości potwierdza, że ROBYG pozostaje liderem na rynku deweloperskim, z determinacją do tworzenia atrakcyjnych i innowacyjnych projektów. Pokazuje to również, że ROBYG skoncentrowany jest na wzmacnianiu swojej obecności w strategicznych lokalizacjach, aby zaspokoić rosnące potrzeby i oczekiwania klientów.

Podsumowując, nabycie tej nieruchomości w Warszawie stanowi kluczowy krok dla ROBYG w dążeniu do dalszego rozwoju i utrwalenia swojej pozycji na rynku deweloperskim. Jest to obiecujący krok, który przyniesie korzyści zarówno ROBYG S.A., jak i lokalnemu społeczności.

The acquisition of the property in the Mokotów district of Warsaw is a significant development for ROBYG S.A., a leading property development company. With the purchase of this property, ROBYG strengthens its presence in the local real estate market and opens up new possibilities for future projects.

The investment in this part of Warsaw not only brings financial benefits but also contributes to the growth and revitalization of the area. By acquiring this property, ROBYG gains a strategic advantage in accessing the lucrative residential market in Warsaw.

The upcoming development project, which entails the construction of residential and commercial buildings, is in response to the increasing demand for modern, well-located apartments in the capital city. The combination of the development potential of the Mokotów district and ROBYG’s industry experience creates an ideal opportunity for a successful investment.

This property acquisition reaffirms ROBYG’s position as a leader in the property development market and demonstrates their commitment to creating attractive and innovative projects. It also showcases their focus on strengthening their presence in strategic locations to meet the growing needs and expectations of customers.

In summary, the acquisition of this property in Warsaw is a crucial step for ROBYG in their pursuit of further growth and consolidation in the property development market. It is a promising move that will benefit both ROBYG S.A. and the local community.

