JAY Z i Beyoncé: Pasja do Luksusu na Najwyższym Poziomie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 20 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Jest rzeczą powszechnie znaną, że JAY Z i Beyoncé utrzymują swój unikalny styl życia, gdzie luksus przeważa nad wszystkim innym. Przykładem tego jest ich najnowsze osiągnięcie – rekordowa sprzedaż domu w Malibu za 210 milionów dolarów, bijąca poprzedni rekord stanu Kalifornia.

James Jannard, założyciel Oakley, jest nowym właścicielem tej nieruchomości, która jest jednym z najbardziej luksusowych domów w USA. Posiadłość o 8 sypialniach, 14 łazienkach i 9,5 akrów ziemi, w tym 300 stóp frontu do oceanu, mieni się wspaniałością i wyrafinowaniem.

Choć cena sprzedaży przekroczyła 200 milionów dolarów, które para wydała rok temu na inną posiadłość w Malibu, to nie jest to pierwszy raz, kiedy JAY Z i Beyoncé angażują się w transakcje nieruchomościowe o tak dużym rozmiarze.

W 2017 roku zakupili rezydencję w Bel-Air o wartości 88 milionów dolarów, zaciągając przy tym kredyt hipoteczny na kwotę 52,8 miliona dolarów.

Jest to kolejny dowód na to, że para artystów nie szczędzi na wygodzie i dostatku. Wartości ich nieruchomości przekraczają wielomilionowe sumy, a ich dom w Malibu, wart 85 milionów dolarów, jest obecnie największym zakupem w hrabstwie Los Angeles.

Jednak to nie koniec ich pasji do luksusu. JAY Z i Beyoncé są również posiadaczami najdroższego samochodu na świecie. Kabriolet Boat Tail firmy Rolls-Royce, który zakupili w 2021 roku za 28 milionów dolarów, jest prawdziwym klejnotem kolekcji.

Niebieski Rolls-Royce, zaprojektowany z myślą o śródziemnomorskich zaułkach Riwiery Francuskiej, jest wyposażony w ekskluzywne dodatki, takie jak tylny pokład z zestawem piknikowym i podwójną lodówką na butelki szampana.

Jest jasne, że JAY Z i Beyoncé mają wyjątkowy gust i nie boją się inwestować w luksusowe przedmioty. Ich pasja do najwyższego poziomu komfortu i wyrafinowania jest jednym z elementów, które definiują ich styl życia.

The luxury industry plays a significant role in catering to individuals like JAY Z and Beyoncé, who prioritize opulence in their lifestyle choices. The couple’s recent achievement of selling a mansion in Malibu for $210 million exemplifies their commitment to luxury living, surpassing previous records in California’s real estate market.

The buyer of this extravagant property is James Jannard, the founder of Oakley. This residence stands among the most luxurious homes in the United States, boasting 8 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and 9.5 acres of land, including 300 feet of ocean frontage. It radiates grandeur and sophistication.

While the selling price exceeded the $200 million mark, which the couple spent on another Malibu property just a year ago, this is not the first time that JAY Z and Beyoncé have engaged in such sizeable real estate transactions. In 2017, they purchased an $88 million mansion in Bel-Air, financing it with a mortgage of $52.8 million.

These acquisitions reflect the couple’s inclination towards comfort and abundance. Their property values surpass multimillion-dollar figures, with their $85 million Malibu home currently standing as the largest purchase in Los Angeles County. However, their passion for luxury extends beyond real estate.

JAY Z and Beyoncé also own the world’s most expensive car, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail convertible, purchased for $28 million in 2021. This blue Rolls-Royce, designed for the winding streets of the French Riviera, features exclusive amenities such as a picnic deck and a dual champagne cooler.

It is evident that JAY Z and Beyoncé possess discerning taste and are unafraid to invest in luxurious items. Their passion for the utmost comfort and refinement is a defining element of their lifestyle.

