Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Konferencja Property Forum 2024: Innowacje i trendy na polskim rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 20 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W dniach 16-17 września 2024 roku odbędzie się XIV edycja konferencji Property Forum w Warszawie. Wydarzenie to stanowi doskonałą okazję dla przedstawicieli branży nieruchomości, inwestorów oraz innych profesjonalistów związanych z sektorem, aby omówić najważniejsze trendy i innowacje na polskim rynku nieruchomości.

Hasło tegorocznej edycji konferencji brzmi JUMP TO THE FUTURE, co symbolizuje odważne spojrzenie w przyszłość rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych i mieszkaniowych w Polsce. Oczekuje nas wiele ciekawych sesji tematycznych, które zapewnią inspirujące dyskusje i przedstawią scenariusze dla nieruchomości, oparte na sukcesach i trendach panujących w branży.

W trakcie konferencji poruszone zostaną różnorodne tematy, takie jak inwestowanie, projekty finansowane przez banki, globalne trendy oraz ich wpływ na polski rynek nieruchomości. Będziemy mieć okazję podsumować najważniejsze wydarzenia, które miały miejsce na rynku nieruchomości zadecydowały o jego dalszym rozwoju w obszarze biurowym, handlowym, magazynowym, hotelarskim, mieszkaniowym oraz PRS.

Ważnym elementem konferencji będzie także debata na temat zielonej transformacji nieruchomości i budownictwa. Poruszone zostaną kwestie związane z dekarbonizacją budynków i miast, a także rola deweloperów i inwestorów w tym procesie. Między innymi będziemy dyskutować na temat śladu węglowego budynków, potrzeby ograniczenia zużycia energii oraz wprowadzenia standardów zielonej umowy najmu.

Property Forum to również platforma, na której będzie można zapoznać się z najnowszymi technologiami, będącymi wsparciem dla sektora nieruchomości, z tego zakresu można wyróżnić takie obszary jak PropTech oraz nowe technologie w budownictwie, takie jak sztuczna inteligencja.

Całe wydarzenie będzie składać się z wielu interesujących sesji tematycznych oraz zabierających głos ekspertów i przedstawicieli biznesu z branży nieruchomości. Property Forum 2024 stanowi doskonałą okazję do zdobycia wiedzy, nawiązania kontaktów biznesowych oraz śledzenia najnowszych trendów i innowacji na polskim rynku nieruchomości.

The Property Forum conference in Warsaw, held on September 16-17, 2024, is an excellent opportunity for real estate industry representatives, investors, and other professionals in the sector to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the Polish real estate market.

The theme of this year’s conference, „JUMP TO THE FUTURE,” symbolizes a bold look into the future of the commercial and residential real estate market in Poland. The event will feature various thematic sessions that will provide inspiring discussions and present scenarios for real estate based on industry successes and prevailing trends.

Topics to be covered during the conference include investment, projects funded by banks, global trends, and their impact on the Polish real estate market. Participants will have the opportunity to summarize the most important events that have shaped the development of the office, retail, warehouse, hotel, residential, and PRS sectors in the real estate market.

An important aspect of the conference will be the debate on the green transformation of real estate and construction. Issues related to decarbonization of buildings and cities will be discussed, as well as the role of developers and investors in this process. Discussions will include topics such as carbon footprint of buildings, the need to reduce energy consumption, and the introduction of green lease standards.

Moreover, Property Forum serves as a platform to explore the latest technologies that support the real estate sector. Areas of focus in this regard include PropTech and new technologies in construction, such as artificial intelligence.

This event will feature several interesting thematic sessions and expert speakers from the real estate industry. Property Forum 2024 is an ideal opportunity to gain knowledge, establish business connections, and stay updated on the latest trends and innovations in the Polish real estate market.

For more information and updates about the conference, you can visit the Property Forum website.