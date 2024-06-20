Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Neo Praga – Inwestycja z innowacją i ekologią w tle

Nowe osiedle Neo Praga oferuje 104 mieszkania o różnych powierzchniach, od 28 do 115 mkw. Jedną z głównych cech inwestycji jest możliwość zakupu lokali z dwoma poziomami oraz przynależnymi ogródkami dla mieszkań na parterze. Deweloper, Bouygues Immobilier Polska, proponuje również klientom pakiety wykończeniowe, które ułatwiają proces aranżacji przestrzeni mieszkalnej.

Najważniejszą innowacją, której można się spodziewać na osiedlu Neo Praga, jest system automatyki mieszkaniowej. Dzięki niemu mieszkańcy będą mogli kontrolować oświetlenie, ogrzewanie oraz zużycie energii elektrycznej za pomocą dedykowanej aplikacji mobilnej. System umożliwi także podłączonym urządzeniom zasilanym z gniazdek jednoczesne odcięcie dopływu prądu jednym kliknięciem.

Warto podkreślić, że lokalizacja osiedla Neo Praga jest jednym z głównych atutów tej inwestycji. Planowana stacja metra Mińska znajduje się w bezpośrednim sąsiedztwie, co przyciąga potencjalnych klientów. Jednak już obecnie dzielnica Praga-Południe, gdzie osiedle jest lokalizowane, ma doskonałe połączenia komunikacyjne – podkreślają przedstawiciele dewelopera.

Cezary Grabowski, dyrektor sprzedaży w Bouygues Immobilier Polska, podkreśla, że Praga-Południe przeszła w ostatnich latach ogromną przemianę. Dzielnica ta ma wiele atutów, które przyciągają zarówno klientów indywidualnych, jak i inwestorów. Zagęszczenie zieleni, ekologiczne certyfikaty i dobra komunikacja sprawiają, że Praga-Południe staje się coraz bardziej atrakcyjnym miejscem do zamieszkania.

Osiedle Neo Praga to inwestycja, która nie tylko oferuje nowoczesne rozwiązania technologiczne, ale również stawia na ekologię i zielenią przestrzeń. To doskonały wybór dla tych, którzy pragną mieszkań w dynamicznie rozwijającej się części miasta.

The Neo Praga housing estate offers 104 apartments of various sizes, ranging from 28 to 115 square meters. One of the main features of the investment is the possibility of purchasing units with two levels and accompanying gardens for ground floor apartments. The developer, Bouygues Immobilier Polska, also offers customers finishing packages that facilitate the process of arranging living space.

One of the most significant innovations to be expected at the Neo Praga estate is the home automation system. With this system, residents will be able to control lighting, heating, and electricity consumption through a dedicated mobile application. The system will also allow devices connected to sockets to be disconnected from power with a single click.

It is worth emphasizing that the location of the Neo Praga estate is one of its main advantages. The planned Mińska metro station is located in the immediate vicinity, which attracts potential customers. However, the Praga-Południe district, where the estate is located, already has excellent transport connections, as highlighted by the developer’s representatives.

Cezary Grabowski, Sales Director at Bouygues Immobilier Polska, emphasizes that Praga-Południe has undergone a huge transformation in recent years. The district has many advantages that attract both individual customers and investors. The abundance of greenery, ecological certifications, and good transportation make Praga-Południe an increasingly attractive place to live.

The Neo Praga estate is an investment that not only offers modern technological solutions but also focuses on ecology and green spaces. It is an excellent choice for those who desire homes in a dynamically developing part of the city.

For more information about the Neo Praga housing estate and the developer Bouygues Immobilier Polska, please visit their official website: https://bouygues-immobilier.pl/.