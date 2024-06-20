Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Niespotykana liczba mieszkań i domów oferowanych na rynku pierwotnym

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 20 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Na rynku mieszkaniowym jest obecnie rekordowa liczba mieszkań i domów oferowanych na rynku pierwotnym. Według badania przeprowadzonego przez analityków Otodom Analytics, na 7 największych rynkach w Polsce oraz ich aglomeracjach dostępnych jest aż 69 000 lokali mieszkalnych. Dodatkowo, zarezerwowano ponad 11 000 innych nieruchomości.

Ta niespotykana liczba dostępnych nieruchomości wskazuje na obecny stan rynku i rosnącą aktywność deweloperów. Oznacza to, że potencjalni kupcy mają obecnie szeroki wybór, jeśli chodzi o nieruchomości na rynku pierwotnym.

Ważne jest jednak zauważyć, że większa liczba dostępnych mieszkań i domów niekoniecznie wiąże się z natychmiastowym wzrostem sprzedaży. W rzeczywistości, rynek może być bardziej konkurencyjny, a sprzedawcy mogą być zmuszeni dokonać przemyślanych decyzji dotyczących cen i warunków sprzedaży.

Ponadto, wiele z tych nieruchomości jest zarezerwowanych, co sugeruje, że popyt nadal jest wysoki. Potencjalni nabywcy mogą odczuwać presję na podjęcie decyzji zakupu jak najszybciej, aby uniknąć utraty interesujących ich ofert.

Niezależnie od tego, rynkowa sytuacja wskazuje na korzystniejszą pozycję klientów, którzy szukają nieruchomości na rynku pierwotnym. Z większą liczbą dostępnych ofert, kupujący mogą negocjować lepsze warunki, korzystając z konkurencyjnej natury rynku.

Wnioskiem jest to, że obecna sytuacja na rynku pierwotnym jest korzystna dla kupujących. Zwiększona podaż mieszkań i domów oferuje większą swobodę w wyborze, a potencjalni kupcy powinni korzystać z tej okazji do negocjowania korzystniejszych warunków.

The current state of the housing market in Poland indicates a record number of properties available in the primary market. According to a study conducted by Otodom Analytics, there are currently 69,000 residential properties available in the 7 largest markets in Poland and their metropolitan areas. Additionally, over 11,000 other properties have been reserved.

This unprecedented number of available properties reflects the current state of the market and the increasing activity of developers. This means that potential buyers currently have a wide range of choices when it comes to properties in the primary market.

However, it is important to note that a greater number of available properties does not necessarily result in an immediate increase in sales. In fact, the market may become more competitive, and sellers may be forced to make thoughtful decisions regarding pricing and sales conditions.

Furthermore, many of these properties are reserved, suggesting that demand is still high. Potential buyers may feel pressured to make purchasing decisions as quickly as possible to avoid missing out on the properties they are interested in.

Regardless, the market situation indicates a more favorable position for customers who are looking for properties in the primary market. With a greater number of available offers, buyers can negotiate better terms, taking advantage of the competitive nature of the market.

In conclusion, the current situation in the primary market is advantageous for buyers. The increased supply of residential properties offers greater freedom of choice, and potential buyers should take advantage of this opportunity to negotiate more favorable conditions.