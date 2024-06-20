Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe regulacje podatkowe dla budowli biznesowych

20 czerwca, 2024

Przez wiele lat budynki wykorzystywane w biznesie były opodatkowywane według stawki 2 proc. od ich wartości, co czasem prowadziło do naliczania milionowych kwot. Ta sytuacja prowadziła do licznych sporów między podatnikami a samorządami lokalnymi, które pobierały ten podatek. Powodem sporów była niejasna definicja tych obiektów w prawie budowlanym.

Obecnie resort postanowił rozwiązać ten problem poprzez dodanie do ustawy załącznika z 28 rodzajami budowli oraz uściślenie definicji budowli i budynku. Już nie obowiązuje zasada „co nie jest budynkiem – jest budowlą”. Dodatkowo, usunięto wątpliwości dotyczące podziemnych kanałów, które zawierają kable. Teraz opodatkowaniem objęty będzie sam kanał, bez uwzględniania kosztownych światłowodów.

Niezależni eksperci, którzy zostali zapytani o to rozwiązanie, nie są jednak przekonani, że wprowadzone zmiany całkowicie wyeliminują spory. Wskazują, że pomimo braku odniesienia do prawa budowlanego, pojęcia użyte w ustawie będą musiały być interpretowane zgodnie z ogólnym rozumieniem. Dodatkowo, wprowadzono wiele słów, takich jak „kontenery” czy „urządzenia techniczne”, które będą oceniane zgodnie z specjalistycznym prawem budowlanym.

Jedną z najważniejszych zmian, niekorzystnych dla podatników, jest wprowadzenie nowej zasady opodatkowania budowli jako „całkowitości techniczno-użytkowej”. Oznacza to, że w przypadku urządzeń energetycznych czy telekomunikacyjnych, podlegających opodatkowaniu, uwzględniane będą nie tylko sama sieć czy maszty nadawcze, ale także wartościowe urządzenia elektroniczne kontrolujące przepływ prądu czy emisję fal radiowych. Podobna sytuacja ma miejsce w przypadku elektrowni słonecznych, gdzie organy podatkowe mają możliwość opodatkowania nie tylko konstrukcji nośnej, ale również paneli fotowoltaicznych, które stanowią większość wartości elektrowni.

The changes made to the taxation of buildings in the business sector have sparked numerous debates and disputes between taxpayers and local governments. The previous tax rate of 2% on the value of these buildings often resulted in substantial amounts being levied, leading to dissatisfaction among taxpayers. The root cause of these disputes was the unclear definition of these buildings in the construction law.

To address this issue, the government has decided to add an appendix to the law, specifying 28 types of structures and refining the definitions of buildings and structures. The previous principle of „what is not a building is a structure” no longer applies. Additionally, any ambiguities regarding underground channels containing cables have been eliminated. Now, the tax will only cover the channel itself and not the expensive fiber-optic cables.

However, independent experts questioned whether these changes would completely resolve the disputes. They pointed out that even without direct reference to construction law, the terms used in the law would still need to be interpreted according to general understanding. Furthermore, the law introduced several terms such as „containers” and „technical equipment,” which will be assessed according to specialized construction law.

One of the most significant changes, unfavorable to taxpayers, is the introduction of the new taxation principle based on the „technical and functional whole” of a structure. This means that for energy or telecommunications devices subject to taxation, not only the network itself or transmission masts will be considered, but also valuable electronic devices that control the flow of electricity or radio waves. The same applies to solar power plants, where tax authorities have the ability to tax not only the supporting structure but also the photovoltaic panels, which constitute the majority of the plant’s value.

These changes not only seek to clarify the taxation of buildings but also address the issues related to their definition and the inclusion of specific components in their value. While the government hopes that these amendments will mitigate disputes, only time will tell if they successfully achieve that goal.

