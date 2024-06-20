Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rynek nieruchomości w Polsce rośnie mimo nowych przepisów technicznych

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 20 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Wbrew przesunięciu terminu wprowadzenia nowych przepisów technicznych w Polsce, rynek inwestycji deweloperskich nadal się rozwija. Osiągnięte wyniki mogą być bardziej wynikiem poprawy koniunktury na rynku, a nie nowych warunków technicznych.

Według danych GUS, w ciągu pięciu miesięcy deweloperzy wprowadzili do sprzedaży 30,9 tys. nowych mieszkań, co stanowi wzrost o 28 proc. w porównaniu do poprzedniego okresu. Ekspert portalu RynekPierwotny.pl wskazuje, że pod koniec maja dostępnych było 54,1 tys. mieszkań deweloperskich, co oznacza wzrost o 11 proc. w skali roku.

Jarosław Jędrzyński z tego samego portalu zauważa, że ożywienie rynku deweloperskiego można obserwować od kilku miesięcy. Wydaje się, że jest to efekt wyjścia z inwestycyjnego dołka z 2020 roku, a nie rezultat nowych przepisów technicznych.

Przesunięcie terminu wejścia w życie nowych przepisów z kwietnia na sierpień dało deweloperom dodatkowy czas na lepsze przygotowanie się do zmian. Pozwoliło również na dokończenie projektów zgodnie z dotychczasowymi zasadami oraz złożenie wniosków o pozwolenie na budowę. Niektóre inwestycje mogły uniknąć konieczności przeprojektowania i dostosowania do nowych norm.

Wnioskiem płynącym z tych obserwacji jest to, że rynek nieruchomości w Polsce jest obecnie elastyczny i dynamiczny. Mimo wprowadzenia nowych przepisów technicznych, inwestycje deweloperskie nadal rozwijają się, co świadczy o dobrym zdrowiu sektora. Poprawa koniunktury rynkowej może mieć większy wpływ na rozwój rynku niż nowe warunki techniczne.

The real estate industry in Poland has continued to grow despite the delay in the implementation of new technical regulations. The results achieved may be more attributed to the improved market conditions rather than the new technical requirements.

According to data from the Central Statistical Office (GUS), developers introduced 30.9 thousand new apartments for sale in the first five months of the year, representing a 28% increase compared to the previous period. By the end of May, there were 54.1 thousand developer apartments available, indicating an 11% year-on-year growth.

Experts from the RynekPierwotny.pl portal point out that the recovery in the developer market has been observable for several months. It seems to be a result of emerging from the investment slump in 2020 rather than the impact of new technical regulations.

The postponement of the implementation of the new regulations from April to August has given developers additional time to better prepare for the changes. It has also allowed for the completion of projects according to the previous rules and the submission of building permits applications. Some investments may have avoided the need for redesign and adaptation to the new standards.

The observation from these findings is that the real estate market in Poland is currently flexible and dynamic. Despite the introduction of new technical regulations, developer investments continue to thrive, indicating a healthy sector. The improvement in market conditions may have a greater impact on market development than the new technical requirements.

