Transakcja sprzedaży nieruchomości w Katowicach na ponad 24 mln zł

20 czerwca, 2024

Invest TDJ Estate ogłosił, że sprzedał swoją działkę w Katowicach przy ul. Dobrowolskiego. Powierzchnia nieruchomości wynosi 0,8939 ha. Cena sprzedaży tej działki wyniosła ponad 24 mln zł netto. Co ciekawe, w ramach tej transakcji nabywca otrzymał również prawa autorskie do dokumentacji projektowej.

Zarząd Invest TDJ Estate poinformował, że 19 czerwca 2024 roku doszło do zawarcia umowy sprzedaży tej nieruchomości. Transakcja ta jest zgodna ze strategią spółki, która polega na optymalizacji portfela aktywów i skoncentrowaniu się na kluczowych projektach inwestycyjnych. Sprzedaż tej działki przyczyni się do zwiększenia płynności finansowej spółki oraz umożliwi dalsze inwestycje w nowe przedsięwzięcia.

Warto podkreślić, że sprzedaż nieruchomości wraz z prawami autorskimi do dokumentacji projektowej jest rzadko spotykanym zjawiskiem na rynku. Przeważnie tego typu transakcje dotyczą dużych projektów inwestycyjnych, gdzie precyzyjna dokumentacja projektowa jest niezbędna do realizacji inwestycji.

Dzięki otrzymanym środkom z tej transakcji, Invest TDJ Estate ma zamiar kontynuować rozwój i realizację nowych projektów, które przyczynią się do zwiększenia wartości firmy i umocnienia jej pozycji na rynku. Jest to doskonała okazja dla spółki do dalszego rozwoju i wkroczenia na nowe ścieżki inwestycyjne.

The recent sale of a property in Katowice by Invest TDJ Estate has generated significant interest. The property, located at Dobrowolskiego Street, has a total area of 0.8939 hectares. The impressive net sale price of over 24 million PLN highlights the attractiveness of the property. What makes this transaction even more unique is that the buyer also acquired the copyrights to the project documentation.

The management of Invest TDJ Estate has stated that the sale, which took place on June 19, 2024, aligns with the company’s strategy of optimizing its asset portfolio and focusing on key investment projects. The proceeds from this transaction will enhance the company’s financial liquidity and enable further investments in new ventures.

It is worth noting that the sale of a property together with the copyrights to the project documentation is a relatively rare occurrence in the market. This type of transaction is typically associated with large-scale investment projects where precise project documentation is essential for project execution.

With the funds received from this sale, Invest TDJ Estate intends to continue its development and implementation of new projects. These endeavors are expected to increase the company’s value and strengthen its position in the market. This presents an excellent opportunity for the company to embark on new investment paths and further its growth.

