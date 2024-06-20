Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Transformacja w branży nieruchomości: Vibe jako pionier innowacyjności

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 20 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Vibe, nowoczesny kompleks biurowy w Polsce, jest prawdziwym pionierem innowacyjnego podejścia do budownictwa. Atmosfera tego miejsca zachwyca nie tylko estetyką, ale także jego zaangażowaniem w ochronę środowiska i dostęp do nowoczesnych technologii.

Inwestor Vibe zdecydował się nie tylko na uzyskanie standardowych certyfikatów środowiskowych, takich jak BREEAM i WELL, ale również na certyfikację WiredScore, która ocenia jakość cyfrowej łączności w nieruchomościach, oraz SmartScore, która bada technologiczne parametry budynków i cyfrowe funkcjonalności dostępne dla użytkowników i obsługi. Wszystkie te certyfikaty zostały zdobyte na najwyższym, platynowym, poziomie.

Jednak najbardziej intrygujący element Vibe to zastosowanie identyfikacji dźwiękowej. Zamiast tradycyjnych metod identyfikacji, takich jak karty dostępu, Vibe wykorzystuje unikalne rozwiązanie, które pozwala na identyfikację na podstawie dźwięku. To z pewnością nowatorski krok w dziedzinie bezpieczeństwa i wygody dla użytkowników.

Podczas paneli dyskusyjnych organizowanych podczas Real Estate Impactor, inwestorzy i specjaliści branży mieszkaniowej omawiali najważniejsze tematy. Jednym z głównych tematów była przyszłość rynku mieszkaniowego, perspektywy oraz strategie deweloperów w kontekście programu „Na start”. Druga dyskusja skupiła się na prefabrykacji i certyfikacji jako kluczowych czynnikach w budownictwie mieszkaniowym.

Vibe jest znakomitą ilustracją napędzającej transformacji w branży nieruchomości. Dzięki innowacyjnym podejściom, zastosowaniu nowoczesnych technologii i dbałości o środowisko, Vibe wyznacza nowe standardy w budownictwie. Jest on nie tylko inspiracją dla innych projektów, ale również dowodem na to, że innowacyjność i zrównoważony rozwój mogą iść w parze.

The real estate industry is undergoing a transformation, with Vibe leading the way in innovative approaches to construction. This modern office complex in Poland impresses not only with its aesthetics, but also with its commitment to environmental protection and access to cutting-edge technologies.

Vibe’s investors have gone beyond obtaining standard environmental certifications such as BREEAM and WELL. They have also pursued WiredScore certification, which evaluates the quality of digital connectivity in properties, and SmartScore certification, which assesses the technological parameters and digital functionalities available to users and staff. All these certifications have been achieved at the highest platinum level.

However, the most intriguing aspect of Vibe is its use of sound identification. Instead of traditional methods such as access cards, Vibe employs a unique solution that enables identification based on sound. This is certainly an innovative step forward in terms of security and convenience for users.

At Real Estate Impactor panel discussions, investors and housing industry experts have been discussing key topics. One of the main subjects focused on the future of the housing market, perspectives, and developers’ strategies in the context of the „Na Start” program. The second discussion centered around prefabrication and certification as critical factors in residential construction.

Vibe serves as an excellent illustration of the driving transformation in the real estate industry. Through its innovative approaches, utilization of modern technologies, and commitment to the environment, Vibe is setting new standards in construction. It not only inspires other projects but also serves as proof that innovation and sustainable development can go hand in hand.