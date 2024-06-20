Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Większa elastyczność na rynku najmu mieszkań

Według najnowszych danych zebranych przez portal Nieruchomości-online.pl, średnie ofertowe stawki najmu mieszkań w różnych miastach Polski różnią się znacząco. W maju 2024 roku, średnia stawka najmu kawalerek w Warszawie wyniosła ponad 2,6 tysiąca złotych miesięcznie, lokali dwupokojowych – 4,1 tysiąca złotych, a trzypokojowych – ponad 6,9 tysiąca złotych. W Krakowie, odpowiednio, wynosiły one ponad 2,3 tysiące złotych (dla kawalerek), ponad 2,9 tysiące złotych (dla dwupokojowych) i ponad 4,6 tysiąca złotych (dla trzypokojowych).

Rafał Bieńkowski, ekspert z portalu Nieruchomości-online.pl, zauważa, że w niektórych miastach czynsze nieznacznie spadły w porównaniu do początku 2024 roku. Te zmiany obejmowały głównie niektóre mieszkania o różnej wielkości w Warszawie, Wrocławiu, Białymstoku i Rzeszowie. Niemniej jednak, tylko kolejne miesiące pozwolą określić, czy jesteśmy już w fazie stabilizacji czynszów czy ich obniżania.

Najemcy mają dzisiaj większą możliwość negocjowania wysokości czynszów, chociaż trzeba pamiętać, że czynsze pozostają bardzo wysokie. W niektórych miastach opłaty za wynajem mieszkań są nawet o 20–30 proc. wyższe niż dwa lata wcześniej.

Analiza przeprowadzona przez portal Nieruchomości-online.pl pokazuje, że największe zainteresowanie najemców skupia się na dwupokojowych (45 proc.) i kawalerskich (43 proc.) apartamentach. Zgodnie z opiniami Rafała Bieńkowskiego, te rodzaje mieszkań są dzisiaj najchętniej wynajmowane.

