Ceny mieszkań rosną, ale z wyhamowaniem

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 21 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszego raportu Centrum Analiz Ekonomicznych Pekao, popyt na mieszkania w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku utrzymywał się na stosunkowo wysokim poziomie, stymulowany wzrostem realnych wynagrodzeń oraz niższym oprocentowaniem kredytów. Jednak w drugim kwartale można było zaobserwować pierwsze oznaki hamowania wzrostu cen mieszkań.

Prognozy analityków PKO BP sugerują, że w przyszłym roku spodziewane jest lekkie wyhamowanie wzrostu średnich cen transakcyjnych mieszkań, do poziomu 5-8% rok do roku. Perspektywy popytowe nie są już tak obiecujące, ze względu na przesunięcie prognoz obniżek stóp procentowych oraz niepewność związana z programem Mieszkanie na start. And anty handlu sprawdzic spójność z poprzednim zdaniem lub dalszymi modyfikacjami, które mogą ograniczyć popyt na mieszkania.

Choć perspektywy na wyhamowanie wzrostu są obecne, ceny mieszkań nadal będą rosły, ale wolniej. W I kwartale 2024 roku ceny mieszkań na rynku pierwotnym w Warszawie wzrosły o aż 27% w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim, a w mniejszych miastach wojewódzkich o 21%. Wysoki popyt na mieszkania jest również widoczny w ofertach kredytowych, gdzie liczba zapytań w maju 2024 roku była o 45% większa niż przed rokiem.

Rząd planuje wprowadzenie programu kredytu oprocentowanego na poziomie 0%, co może dodatkowo zwiększyć liczbę udzielonych kredytów. Jednak analitycy PKO BP ostrzegają, że wzrost cen mieszkań będzie hamowany przez powoli rosnącą podaż oraz koszty budowy wynikające z deficytu działek i nowych regulacji technicznych.

Na rynku wynajmu można zauważyć niewielki spadek stawek w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku, głównie ze względu na rezygnację osób kwalifikujących się do programu Bezpieczny Kredyt 2 proc. Dzięki zwalnianym mieszkaniom wzrosła podaż na rynku wynajmu. W większych aglomeracjach można również zauważyć wzrost oferty mieszkań z najmu instytucjonalnego, które są wynikiem inwestycji rozpoczętych kilka lat temu.

