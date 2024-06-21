Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Hongkong: Miejsce o najwyższych kosztach budowy nieruchomości w Azji

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 21 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszych prognoz brytyjskiej firmy doradczej, Hongkong stał się najdroższym miastem w Azji pod względem kosztów budowy nieruchomości, wyprzedzając Tokio. Wynika to przede wszystkim z kryzysu na rynku pracy, który wpływa na wzrost cen.

Prognozy firmy Turner & Townsend sugerują, że średni koszt budowy w Hongkongu wzrośnie o 4,8 proc. w tym roku, osiągając poziom 4,5 tys. USD za metr kwadratowy. Choć Hongkong uplasuje się na dziewiątym miejscu na świecie pod względem kosztów budowy, przewyższa większość miast w Azji.

W rankingu miast o najwyższych kosztach budowy, przedstawionym przez Turner & Townsend, Hongkong ustępuje jedynie miastom w USA i Szwajcarii. Na pierwszym miejscu jest Nowy Jork z kosztem 5723 USD za metr kwadratowy, a następnie plasują się San Francisco (5489 USD) i Zurych (5035 USD).

Głównymi czynnikami wpływającymi na wysokie koszty budowy i pozycję Hongkongu w tegorocznym rankingu są niedobór wykwalifikowanej siły roboczej oraz stabilny popyt budowlany. Jak twierdzi Sumit Mkherjee, szef działu nieruchomości w Azji w Turner & Townsend, branża budowlana w Hongkongu zmaga się z niedostateczną liczbą wykwalifikowanych pracowników ze względu na starzejące się społeczeństwo. W ciągu najbliższych siedmiu lat, deficyt może sięgnąć nawet 40 tysięcy osób.

Rozwój infrastruktury i budownictwo mieszkaniowe odgrywają kluczową rolę dla Hongkongu, który staje się coraz bardziej konkurencyjnym rynkiem nieruchomości w Azji. Niezbędne jest jednak podejmowanie działań mających na celu zabezpieczenie odpowiedniej liczby wykwalifikowanych pracowników, aby utrzymać tempo wzrostu i sprostać rosnącym wymaganiom rynku.

According to the latest forecasts from a British advisory firm, Hong Kong has become the most expensive city in Asia in terms of real estate construction costs, surpassing Tokyo. This is primarily due to the crisis in the labor market, which is affecting price increases.

Turner & Townsend’s forecasts suggest that the average construction cost in Hong Kong will increase by 4.8% this year, reaching $4,500 per square meter. While Hong Kong ranks ninth globally in terms of construction costs, it outperforms most cities in Asia.

In the ranking of cities with the highest construction costs presented by Turner & Townsend, Hong Kong is only surpassed by cities in the USA and Switzerland. New York tops the list with a cost of $5,723 per square meter, followed by San Francisco ($5,489) and Zurich ($5,035).

The main factors influencing high construction costs and Hong Kong’s position in this year’s ranking are a shortage of skilled labor and stable construction demand. According to Sumit Mkherjee, head of real estate in Asia at Turner & Townsend, the construction industry in Hong Kong is struggling with a shortage of skilled workers due to an aging population. Within the next seven years, the deficit could reach up to 40,000 people.

Infrastructure development and housing construction play a crucial role for Hong Kong, which is becoming an increasingly competitive real estate market in Asia. However, it is essential to take actions to secure an adequate number of skilled workers in order to maintain the pace of growth and meet the growing market demands.

