Niedaleko parku i centrów handlowych – nowatorska inwestycja dla wymagających klientów

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 21 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Mieszkańcy nowego osiedla, które powstaje niedaleko parku miejskiego, będą mieli dostęp do bogatej infrastruktury i licznych atrakcji. Na drugim etapie osiedla planowane jest aż osiem budynków o różnej liczbie kondygnacji. W ofercie znajdują się nie tylko lokalne trój-pokojowe, ale także kawalerki oraz mieszkania z dwoma i czterema pokojami.

Zainteresowanym klientom z pewnością przypadną do gustu mieszkania na parterze, do których przypisane są prywatne ogrody. Idealne miejsce do odpoczynku i spędzania wolnego czasu na świeżym powietrzu. Ceny mieszkań na tym osiedlu wahają się od 11,3 tysiąca do 13 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy.

Jednak to nie wszystko, co to osiedle ma do zaoferowania. Deweloper zadbał również o możliwość wykończenia mieszkania „pod klucz”. Klienci mogą wybrać jeden z trzech pakietów wykończeniowych, które są dostosowane do różnych standardów. W zależności od preferencji, trzeba doliczyć od 1 tysiąca do 1,5 tysiąca złotych za metr kwadratowy.

Osiedle Atalu wyróżnia się także rozwiniętą infrastrukturą. W jego pobliżu znajdują się szkoły, przedszkola, żłobki oraz punkty gastronomiczne i rekreacyjne. Nie brakuje tu siłowni, klubów fitness czy boisk sportowych. Jednak największym atutem osiedla będzie malowniczy staw, który doda uroku temu miejscu.

Nowatorska inwestycja dla wymagających klientów, która położona jest w bliskim sąsiedztwie parku miejskiego i różnych centrów handlowych. Osiedle Atalu to idealne miejsce do życia, które łączy komfort, spokój i łatwy dostęp do wszystkich potrzebnych udogodnień.

The housing development discussed in the article is located near a city park and offers a rich infrastructure and numerous attractions for its residents. The second phase of the development includes eight buildings of varying heights, offering not only three-room apartments but also studio flats and apartments with two or four rooms.

Prospective buyers will likely be drawn to the ground-floor apartments, which come with private gardens, providing an ideal place for relaxation and outdoor activities. The prices of the apartments in this development range from 11,300 to 13,000 Polish złoty per square meter.

However, the features mentioned above are not the only things that this housing development has to offer. The developer has also taken care to offer the option of a „turnkey” finish for the apartments. Clients can choose from three different finishing packages, each tailored to different standards. Depending on their preferences, they can expect to pay an additional 1,000 to 1,500 Polish złoty per square meter for the chosen finish.

The Atalu housing development also stands out for its well-developed infrastructure. Nearby, residents will find schools, preschools, nurseries, as well as various dining and recreational options. There is no shortage of gyms, fitness clubs, or sports fields in the area. However, the main attraction of the development is the picturesque pond, which adds charm to the place.

This innovative project is designed for discerning customers and is located in close proximity to a city park and various shopping centers. The Atalu housing development is an ideal place to live, combining comfort, tranquility, and easy access to all necessary amenities.

