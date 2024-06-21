Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowa perspektywa na wspieranie różnorodności w branży nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 21 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Po latach doświadczenia w branży nieruchomości, Katarzyna Winston i Kenia Burrell-VanWormer postanowili zająć się poważnym problemem – nierównością płciową w sektorze prop-tech. Będąc świadomi, że większość pośredników nieruchomości to kobiety, ale władzę sprawują głównie mężczyźni, postanowili założyć Fairness Angels. Ich celem jest zwiększenie różnorodności w technologiach związanych z nieruchomościami poprzez wspieranie niedostatecznie reprezentowanych założycieli w zdobywaniu funduszy dla ich start-upów.

Fairness Angels posiada trzyczęściową strategię, która obejmuje różne metody poparcia dla założycieli. Po pierwsze, organizacja prowadzi sześciomiesięczny akcelerator, w ramach którego pomaga start-upom w zdobyciu inwestorów poprzez dostosowanie ich technologii do rynku. Weterani branży nieruchomości udzielają mentorstwa i wspierają rozwój tych projektów.

Po drugie, Fairness Angels prezentuje założycieli potencjalnym inwestorom, klientom i partnerom. Organizacja zapewnia również wsparcie marketingowe poprzez media społecznościowe i uczestnictwo w różnych wydarzeniach.

Wreszcie, Fairness Angels oferuje ułamkowe kierownictwo dla start-upów, które nie mają możliwości zatrudnienia pełnoetatowego zespołu. Dzięki temu mają one dostęp do potrzebnych umiejętności i doświadczenia w wygodnej dla nich formie.

Winston podkreśla, że Fairness Angels poszukuje różnorodnych założycieli i nie skupia się jedynie na określonej płci, rasie czy orientacji seksualnej. Przyjęcie takiej strategii ma na celu zwiększenie liczby potencjalnych inwestorów, którzy są zainteresowani różnorodnością i nie odrzucą projektu z powodu jakiejś kategorii.

Fairness Angels jest innowacyjnym i potrzebnym projektem na rynku. Starają się walczyć z nierównościami w branży nieruchomości, czyniąc ją bardziej różnorodną i sprawiedliwą. Ich podejście przynosi korzyści zarówno dla założycieli, którzy otrzymują wsparcie i szanse na rozwój swoich start-upów, jak i dla inwestorów, którzy zyskują dostęp do większej różnorodności projektów. Dążenie do równości i różnorodności to kluczowy element przyszłości branży nieruchomości, a Fairness Angels jest cennym wkładem w to dążenie.

The prop-tech industry, which refers to the use of technology in the real estate sector, has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. Advancements in technology have revolutionized the way people buy, sell, and manage properties, resulting in increased efficiency and convenience.

According to market forecasts, the global prop-tech market is expected to reach a value of $24.9 billion by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.2%. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including the increasing adoption of smart home technologies, the development of innovative property management solutions, and the rising demand for real-time data analysis.

However, despite the industry’s growth and potential, there are still significant challenges and issues that need to be addressed. One of the main challenges is gender inequality within the prop-tech sector. Although the majority of real estate brokers are women, men tend to hold positions of power and decision-making authority.

Fairness Angels, founded by Katarzyna Winston and Kenia Burrell-VanWormer, aims to tackle this gender inequality issue in the prop-tech sector. Their organization focuses on increasing diversity in real estate technology by supporting underrepresented founders in their fundraising efforts for their start-ups.

By providing a three-part strategy, Fairness Angels assists founders in various ways. Firstly, the organization runs a six-month accelerator program that helps start-ups in securing investors by aligning their technologies with market needs. Industry veterans offer mentorship and support the development of these projects.

Secondly, Fairness Angels showcases founders to potential investors, clients, and partners. The organization also provides marketing support through social media and participation in various events.

Lastly, Fairness Angels offers fractional leadership for start-ups that may not have the resources to hire a full-time team. This allows them to access the necessary skills and expertise in a convenient manner.

It is worth noting that Fairness Angels actively seeks diverse founders and does not solely focus on specific genders, races, or sexual orientations. By adopting such a strategy, they aim to increase the number of potential investors who are interested in diversity and would not dismiss a project based on any particular category.

Fairness Angels’ innovative approach and mission to tackle inequalities in the real estate industry make it a valuable project in the market. They strive to make the industry more diverse and fair, benefitting both founders who receive support and opportunities for their start-ups and investors who gain access to a greater variety of projects. The pursuit of equality and diversity is a key element for the future of the real estate industry, and Fairness Angels contributes significantly to this endeavor.