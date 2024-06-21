Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Słaba sprzedaż domów na rynku wtórnym w Stanach Zjednoczonych sygnalizuje rosnące trudności

21 czerwca, 2024

W maju 2024 roku sprzedaż domów na rynku wtórnym w Stanach Zjednoczonych spadła o 0,7 proc. w porównaniu z poprzednim miesiącem, osiągając poziom 4,11 miliona. To już trzeci miesiąc z rzędu, kiedy odnotowano zmniejszenie sprzedaży w tym segmencie rynku nieruchomości.

Pomimo że ten wynik nieznacznie pokrył się z oczekiwaniami rynku, sytuacja budzi niepokój. Sprzedaż domów na rynku wtórnym stanowi większość całkowitej sprzedaży w USA i jest istotnym wskaźnikiem kondycji rynku nieruchomości. Wszyscy zainteresowani obserwują te dane z uwagą, jako potencjalny sygnał problemów w sektorze.

Co więcej, średnia cena sprzedaży domu osiągnęła rekordowy poziom 419 300 USD, tworząc jeszcze większą przepaść między podażą a popytem. Wzrost cen nieruchomości sprawia, że spłata kredytu hipotecznego dla typowego domu jest obecnie ponad dwukrotnie większa niż w przypadku domów zakupionych przed rokiem 2020.

Dane te wskazują na rosnące trudności, z jakimi borykają się nabywcy domów na rynku wtórnym. Rosnące ceny utrudniają im podjęcie decyzji o zakupie, a niektórzy mogą nawet zrezygnować z poszukiwań nieruchomości.

W kolejnych tygodniach niezwykle istotne będą dane dotyczące sprzedaży nowych domów w maju. To kolejny wskaźnik, który pozwoli ocenić kondycję całego sektora nieruchomości w Stanach Zjednoczonych.

