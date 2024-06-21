Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sprzedaż budynku Piekarni w Mszanie Dolnej

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 21 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Zarząd Gminnej Spółdzielni „Samopomoc Chłopska” ogłasza przetarg na sprzedaż nieruchomości położonej przy ul. L. Mroza 6, w Mszanie Dolnej. Budynek piekarni o powierzchni zabudowy 1174 m² jest objęty KW nr NS2L/00023171/0 prowadzonej przez Sąd Rejonowy w Limanowej. Cena wywoławcza została ustalona na 2 970 000 zł, z doliczeniem 23% podatku VAT.

Zasady i warunki przetargu zostały określone w regulaminie, dostępnym w siedzibie Spółdzielni w Mszanie Dolnej. Oferty pisemne zawierające proponowaną cenę należy składać do dnia 05.07.2024r. godz. 15:00. Wadium w wysokości 450 000 zł musi być wpłacone na konto Spółdzielni najpóźniej do tego samego dnia.

Otwarcie ofert i rozpoczęcie części ustnej przetargu odbędzie się 09.07.2024r. o godz. 11:00 w siedzibie Spółdzielni. Przystąpienie do przetargu wymaga wpłacenia wadium oraz złożenia oświadczenia potwierdzającego zapoznanie się z regulaminem i warunkami przetargu.

Komisji Przetargowej przysługuje prawo do odwołania lub unieważnienia przetargu, a także przerwania postępowania bez podania przyczyny. Szczegółowe informacje można uzyskać w biurze sekretariatu Spółdzielni lub pod numerem telefonu 18 33 10 002 od poniedziałku do piątku w godzinach od 7:00 do 15:00.

W przypadku zainteresowania zakupem nieruchomości, zachęcamy do zapoznania się z warunkami przetargu i składania ofert w wyznaczonym terminie.

The article announces a tender for the sale of a property located at L. Mroza 6 street in Mszana Dolna by the Management of the Gminna Spółdzielnia „Samopomoc Chłopska”. The building, which is a bakery with a footprint of 1174 m², is subject to land and mortgage register number NS2L/00023171/0 maintained by the District Court in Limanowa. The reserve price has been set at 2,970,000 PLN, with an additional 23% VAT.

The rules and conditions of the tender have been defined in the regulations, which can be obtained at the headquarters of the Cooperative in Mszana Dolna. Written offers containing the proposed price must be submitted by July 5, 2024, at 15:00. A deposit in the amount of 450,000 PLN must be paid to the Cooperative’s account no later than the same day.

The opening of offers and the start of the oral part of the tender will take place on July 9, 2024, at 11:00 at the Cooperative’s headquarters. Participation in the tender requires the payment of a deposit and the submission of a declaration confirming familiarity with the regulations and conditions of the tender.

The Tender Commission has the right to cancel or invalidate the tender, as well as to suspend the proceedings without giving a reason. Detailed information can be obtained at the secretariat office of the Cooperative or by calling the phone number 18 33 10 002 from Monday to Friday between 7:00 and 15:00.

If you are interested in purchasing the property, we encourage you to familiarize yourself with the tender conditions and submit offers within the specified deadline.

