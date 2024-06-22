Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Jak podniesienie podatku od najmu wpłynie na rynek nieruchomości? Czy czynsze pójdą w górę?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 22 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Nowe restrykcje podatkowe dotyczące najmu nieruchomości mogą mieć dalekosiężne skutki dla rynku. Dotychczasowa praktyka sugeruje, że podwyżki podatkowe często są przenoszone na najemców, zwiększając czynsze. Jednak obecna sytuacja na rynku najmu w Polsce może przynieść nieoczekiwane rezultaty.

Spadek popytu na rynku najmu i dostępność mieszkań zakupionych przez inwestorów w ciągu ostatnich lat tworzą zupełnie nową dynamikę. Obecnie najemcy mają większą negocjacyjną przewagę, wiedząc, że mogą znaleźć inne mieszkanie, jeśli czynsz zostanie podwyższony. Rentowność najmu także nie jest tak atrakcyjna jak wcześniej, a wzrost kosztów zakupu nieruchomości nie jest kompensowany przez wzrost czynszów.

Podniesienie podatku od najmu negatywnie wpłynie na rentowność i może zniechęcić potencjalnych inwestorów. Wprowadzenie wyższego podatku i ewentualne zmiany w podatku Belki będą miały kluczowy wpływ na decyzje inwestycyjne. Obecnie obserwujemy spadek zainteresowania ze strony inwestorów indywidualnych, którzy są niepewni przyszłości rynku najmu.

Czynsze najmu obecnie utrzymują się na stabilnym poziomie lub nawet spadają, a istnieją pewne lokalizacje, w których ceny są niższe. Praca zdalna, sytuacja demograficzna i zmienne migracje populacji wywierają presję na obniżki czynszów, a kupujący mają wysokie wymagania i mogą odrzucić oferty zbyt drogie. Wynajmujący będą musieli dostosować się do tej sytuacji, obniżając czynsze lub być gotowi na dłuższe okresy poszukiwania najemców.

Wnioskując, perspektywa podwyższenia podatku od najmu nie przyniesie drastycznych zmian na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce do 2024 roku. Raczej można się spodziewać stabilizacji cen lub nawet ich spadku, zwłaszcza dla starszych, bardziej zużytych mieszkań. Przyszłość rynku najmu zależeć będzie od decyzji legislacyjnych i reakcji inwestorów na nowe uwarunkowania podatkowe.

The real estate rental market in Poland is currently facing potential long-term consequences due to new tax restrictions. Traditionally, tax increases have been passed on to tenants, resulting in higher rents. However, the current situation in the Polish rental market may bring unexpected results.

The decline in rental demand and the availability of properties purchased by investors in recent years are creating a completely new dynamic. Currently, tenants have greater negotiating power, knowing that they can find another apartment if the rent is increased. Rental profitability is also not as attractive as before, and the increase in property purchase costs is not compensated by rent increases.

Increasing the rental tax will have a negative impact on profitability and may discourage potential investors. The introduction of higher taxes and potential changes in the income tax will have a crucial impact on investment decisions. Currently, we are observing a decrease in interest from individual investors who are uncertain about the future of the rental market.

Rental prices are currently stable or even decreasing, and there are certain locations where prices are lower. Remote work, demographic changes, and population migration have put pressure on lowering rents, and buyers have high requirements and may reject offers that are too expensive. Landlords will have to adjust to this situation by lowering rents or being prepared for longer periods of tenant search.

In conclusion, the prospect of increasing the rental tax will not bring drastic changes to the real estate market in Poland by 2024. Instead, we can expect price stabilization or even a decrease, especially for older, more worn-out apartments. The future of the rental market will depend on legislative decisions and investors’ reactions to new tax conditions.