Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sprzedaż nieruchomości w Gminie Marcinowice

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 22 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Wójt Gminy Marcinowice ogłasza przetarg na sprzedaż ½ udziału w nieruchomości zabudowanej budynkiem mieszkalnym Szczepanów 65/1. Budynek ten ma całkowitą powierzchnię 110,95 m2, z czego powierzchnia użytkowa mieszkalna wynosi 75,72 m2. Nieruchomość ta, oznaczona w ewidencji gruntów jako działka nr 329, o powierzchni 0,1702 ha, jest wolna od obciążeń i praw osób trzecich.

Cena wywoławcza dla tej nieruchomości wynosi 305 000,00 złotych, a minimalne postąpienie na przetargu to 3 050,00 złotych. Przetarg odbędzie się w siedzibie Urzędu Gminy Marcinowice, w pokoju nr 13, dnia 26.07.2024 r. o godzinie 11:30.

Warunkiem przystąpienia do przetargu jest wpłacenie wadium w wysokości 35 000,00 złotych na konto Gminy Marcinowice, do dnia 20.07.2024 r. Komisji Przetargowej należy przedłożyć dowód wpłaty wadium w dniu przetargu. W przypadku wygrania przetargu, wpłacone wadium zostanie zaliczone na poczet ceny nabycia nieruchomości, a w przeciwnym przypadku zostanie zwrócone po zakończeniu przetargu.

Przystępujące do przetargu osoby muszą posiadać dokument potwierdzający tożsamość. Natomiast w przypadku osób prawnych wymagany jest aktualny wypis z właściwego rejestru lub inny dokument określający status prawny oferenta oraz imiona i nazwiska osób uprawnionych do reprezentacji. Jeśli osoba fizyczna ustanowi pełnomocnika, konieczne jest notarialne potwierdzenie pełnomocnictwa.

Należy zaznaczyć, że umowa notarialna może być zawarta jedynie z osobą, która wygrała przetarg. Dodatkowe informacje dotyczące przetargu można uzyskać w Urzędzie Gminy Marcinowice, zarówno osobiście jak i telefonicznie.

Zachęcamy wszystkich zainteresowanych do wzięcia udziału w tym przetargu na nieruchomość w Gminie Marcinowice. To doskonała okazja do nabycia własnego mieszkania na terenie tej malowniczej miejscowości.

The announcement by the Mayor of Marcinowice regarding the sale of a ½ share in a residential property in Szczepanów 65/1 provides an opportunity for potential buyers to acquire their own apartment in this scenic town. The property has a total area of 110.95 square meters, with a usable living area of 75.72 square meters. The plot, identified as plot number 329 in the land register, spans an area of 0.1702 hectares and is free from any encumbrances or third-party rights.

The starting price for this property is set at 305,000.00 złotych, with a minimum bid increment of 3,050.00 złotych. The auction will take place at the Marcinowice Municipality Office, in Room No. 13, on July 26th, 2024, at 11:30 AM.

In order to participate in the auction, interested parties must provide a deposit of 35,000.00 złotych to the Marcinowice Municipality’s account by July 20th, 2024. The Auction Commission must be presented with proof of the deposit payment on the day of the auction. If successful in the bid, the deposit will be credited towards the property purchase price. In the event of an unsuccessful bid, the deposit will be returned after the conclusion of the auction.

Individual participants in the auction must present a valid identification document, while legal entities must provide an up-to-date excerpt from the relevant register or another document confirming the legal status of the bidder, as well as the names of individuals authorized to represent the entity. If an individual appoints a proxy, notarized confirmation of the power of attorney is required.

It is important to note that a notarial agreement can only be concluded with the winning bidder. Additional information regarding the auction can be obtained both in person and over the phone from the Marcinowice Municipality Office.

Related links:

– Official website of Marcinowice Municipality

– Job offers in Marcinowice