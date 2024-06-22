Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wartość sprzedaży nowych kredytów mieszkaniowych wzrosła, ale popyt spada po zakończeniu programu Bezpieczny Kredyt 2 proc.

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 22 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszych danych podanych przez Związek Banków Polskich, w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku wartość sprzedaży nowych kredytów mieszkaniowych wyniosła 26,9 mld zł, co oznacza wzrost o 259 proc. rok do roku. Choć to niższy wynik w porównaniu z czwartym kwartałem 2023 roku, to wciąż nadal należy do najwyższych w ostatnich latach.

Biuro Informacji Kredytowej ujawniło również, że popyt na nowe kredyty mieszkaniowe nadal utrzymuje się na relatywnie wysokim poziomie. W maju 2024 roku zanotowano wzrost o 45 proc. rok do roku w liczbie zapytań o kredyty mieszkaniowe. Mimo zakończenia programu Bezpieczny Kredyt 2 proc. na początku roku, nadal zgłasza się duża liczba potencjalnych kredytobiorców.

Niemniej jednak, zakończenie programu spowodowało pewne zmniejszenie popytu na kredyty mieszkaniowe. Odnotowano spadek o 6 proc. w porównaniu z ostatnim kwartałem zeszłego roku, ale ogólnie liczba udzielonych kredytów wciąż wzrosła o 193 proc. w ujęciu rocznym.

Dodatkowe dane udostępnione przez firmę doradczą JLL pokazują, że oferta deweloperska na koniec pierwszego kwartału 2024 roku wynosiła 42,4 tys. mieszkań. Mimo że jest to wzrost o 17 proc. w porównaniu z poprzednim kwartałem, to sytuacja jest zróżnicowana w zależności od aglomeracji. W Krakowie, Trójmieście i Wrocławiu zanotowano spadek oferty, podczas gdy w Łodzi odnotowano wzrost o 51 proc. rok do roku.

Podsumowując, pomimo zakończenia programu Bezpieczny Kredyt 2 proc., rynek kredytów mieszkaniowych w Polsce nadal wykazuje wzrost, choć nieco mniejszy niż w rekordowym okresie. Popyt na kredyty utrzymuje się na relatywnie wysokim poziomie, a oferta deweloperska różni się w zależności od regionu.

The latest data provided by the Polish Banking Association shows that in the first quarter of 2024, the value of new mortgage sales reached 26.9 billion PLN, representing a year-on-year increase of 259%. Although this is a lower result compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, it still ranks among the highest in recent years.

The Credit Information Bureau has also revealed that the demand for new mortgages is still relatively high. In May 2024, there was a 45% year-on-year increase in the number of inquiries about mortgage loans. Despite the end of the Safe Credit 2% program at the beginning of the year, there is still a large number of potential borrowers.

However, the end of the program has led to a certain decrease in demand for mortgage loans. There has been a 6% decrease compared to the last quarter of the previous year, but overall, the number of granted loans still increased by 193% on an annual basis.

Additional data provided by the advisory firm JLL shows that the supply of developer properties at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was 42,400 apartments. Although this represents a 17% increase compared to the previous quarter, the situation varies depending on the metropolitan area. Krakow, Tricity, and Wroclaw experienced a decrease in supply, while in Lodz, there was a 51% year-on-year increase.

In summary, despite the end of the Safe Credit 2% program, the mortgage loan market in Poland continues to show growth, albeit slightly slower than in the record period. The demand for loans remains relatively high, and the supply of developer properties varies by region.