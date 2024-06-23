Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Program „Kredyt na start” przesunięty na przyszłość – ekspertka wskazuje na zmianę sytuacji rynkowej

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 23 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Program „Kredyt na start”, którego wprowadzenie planowano na drugą połowę tego roku, najprawdopodobniej zostanie opóźnione – informuje Ewelina Czaplińska, specjalistka ds. bankowości. Choć konsultacje rządowe trwają, ostateczny kształt programu nie jest jeszcze znany, co budzi pewne wątpliwości.

Piętnastotysięczne limity dla wniosków na kwartał są jedną z nowości, które wprowadzi Program „Kredyt na start”. Ta zmiana może znacznie ograniczyć liczbę osób korzystających z tej formy wsparcia. Niektórzy politycy chcą również dalszego obniżenia progów dochodowych, które obecnie wynoszą 7 tysięcy złotych dla singla. To jest pułap, po przekroczeniu którego można wnioskować o kredyt.

Ewelina Czaplińska zauważa, że mimo iż program nie został jeszcze uruchomiony, to już teraz ma wpływ na rynek. Na początku roku banki oferowały oprocentowanie kredytów na poziomie 9%, a teraz można znaleźć oferty już od niewielu ponad 7%. To świadczy o zmieniającej się sytuacji na rynku nieruchomości.

Jednym z kluczowych czynników, które mogą wpłynąć na decyzję o skorzystaniu z programu, jest ryzyko wzrostu cen nieruchomości. Średnio rocznie ceny wzrosły już o 20%. W związku z tym, ekspertka zaleca osobom, które dysponują oszczędnościami na wkład własny, aby rozważyły zakup mieszkania już teraz, ponieważ istnieje duża szansa na kolejne znaczące podwyżki.

Nie ulega wątpliwości, że Program „Kredyt na start” jest przedsięwzięciem, które już teraz wzbudza wiele emocji i dyskusji. Jednocześnie spodziewane opóźnienie w jego wprowadzeniu wymaga zachowania ostrożności i elastyczności w podejmowaniu odpowiednich kroków na rynku nieruchomości.

The introduction of the „Kredyt na start” program, which was planned for the second half of this year, is likely to be delayed, according to banking specialist Ewelina Czaplińska. Although government consultations are ongoing, the final shape of the program is still unknown, which raises some doubts.

One of the novelties introduced by the „Kredyt na start” program is a quarterly limit of 15,000 applications. This change can significantly reduce the number of people benefiting from this form of support. Some politicians also want to further lower the income thresholds, which currently stand at 7,000 zlotys for singles. This is the limit beyond which one can apply for a loan.

Ewelina Czaplińska points out that even though the program has not yet been launched, it already has an impact on the market. At the beginning of the year, banks offered interest rates on loans at around 9%, and now offers can be found for just over 7%. This indicates a changing situation in the real estate market.

One of the key factors that can influence the decision to take advantage of the program is the risk of rising property prices. On average, prices have already increased by 20% annually. Therefore, the expert recommends that individuals who have savings for a down payment consider purchasing a property now, as there is a high chance of further significant price hikes.

There is no doubt that the „Kredyt na start” program is already generating a lot of emotions and discussions. At the same time, the expected delay in its implementation requires caution and flexibility in taking appropriate steps in the real estate market.