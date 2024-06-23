Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Radykalnie zmienione przepisy dotyczące podatku od nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 23 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ministerstwo Finansów zaprezentowało projekt ustawy dotyczący zmian w podatku od nieruchomości, który przynosi radykalne zmiany w definicji budowli i budynków.

Jednym z najbardziej kontrowersyjnych wprowadzeń jest pojęcie „całości techniczno-użytkowej”, które oznacza, że podatek od nieruchomości będzie dotyczył nie tylko samej budowli, ale również urządzeń i instalacji z nią powiązanych. Ta szeroka i nieprecyzyjna definicja może prowadzić do objęcia opodatkowaniem szeregu różnych urządzeń i instalacji przemysłowych, które są posadowione na terenie zakładów przemysłowych.

Projekt wprowadza również nowe rozumienie pojęcia „trwałego związku z gruntem”, które obejmuje każdy obiekt, który opiera się siłom zewnętrznym i nie może zostać zniszczony lub przemieszczony. To może prowadzić do konieczności opodatkowania obiektów takich jak kontenery czy inne urządzenia techniczne, które nie muszą być wznoszone przy użyciu prac budowlanych.

Dodatkowo, nowa definicja budowli obejmuje obiekty wykonane z wyrobów budowlanych, a nie tylko wzniesione z ich użyciem. To może skutkować opodatkowaniem prefabrykowanych urządzeń, które nie były wcześniej uważane za obiekty budowlane. Problem ten może dotyczyć przede wszystkim zakładów produkcyjnych posiadających zbiorniki technologiczne, które do tej pory nie były objęte podatkiem od nieruchomości.

Właściciele elektrowni fotowoltaicznych również mogą być niezadowoleni z przedstawionego projektu, ponieważ nie ma w nim jednoznacznego wskazania, że podatkiem zostaną objęte tylko części budowlane elektrowni. To rodzi ryzyko uznania, że cała elektrownia, włączając w to struktury nośne, zostanie objęta opodatkowaniem.

Choć projekt zapowiadał dążenie do utrzymania status quo podatkowego, to jego zmiany skutkować będą podwyżką obciążeń podatkowych dla wielu podatników. Konieczne będą więc konsultacje publiczne, które pozwolą przedsiębiorcom zgłosić swoje zastrzeżenia do projektu ustawy.

Wprowadzenie nowych definicji autonomicznych, niezależnych od innych ustaw, jest pozytywnym rozwiązaniem. Jednak utrzymanie mało precyzyjnych kategorii w załączniku do ustawy może nadal rodzić wątpliwości co do zakresu opodatkowania. Podatnicy będą musieli polegać na definicjach słownikowych i często będzie to prowadzić do trudności interpretacyjnych.

Przedstawione zmiany w podatku od nieruchomości są z pewnością kontrowersyjne i wymagają dogłębnej analizy oraz zdefiniowania precyzyjnych wytycznych, aby uniknąć ewentualnych nadużyć i niesprawiedliwości.

The proposed changes to the property tax in Poland, as presented by the Ministry of Finance, have sparked controversy due to their radical impact on the definition of buildings and structures. One of the most controversial aspects is the introduction of the concept of „technical-use complex”, which means that the property tax will not only apply to the building itself but also to the equipment and installations associated with it. This broad and imprecise definition could potentially lead to the taxation of various industrial equipment and installations located within industrial premises.

The project also introduces a new understanding of the concept of „permanent connection to the ground”, which includes any object that is supported by external forces and cannot be destroyed or moved. This could result in the taxation of objects such as containers or other technical devices that do not require construction work for their installation.

Furthermore, the new definition of buildings includes objects made of construction products, not just those constructed using them. This could lead to the taxation of prefabricated equipment that was previously not considered as building structures. This issue may primarily affect manufacturing facilities with technological tanks, which were not previously subject to property tax.

Owners of photovoltaic power plants may also be dissatisfied with the proposed project, as it does not clearly indicate that only the building components of the power plant will be subject to taxation. This raises the risk of the entire power plant, including support structures, being subject to taxation.

Although the project aimed to maintain the tax status quo, the changes it introduces will result in increased tax burdens for many taxpayers. Therefore, public consultations will be necessary to allow businesses to voice their concerns regarding the draft law.

Introducing new autonomous definitions independent of other laws is a positive solution. However, maintaining imprecise categories in the annex to the law may still raise doubts about the scope of taxation. Taxpayers will have to rely on dictionary definitions, which often lead to interpretational difficulties.

The proposed changes to the property tax are undoubtedly controversial and require in-depth analysis and the establishment of precise guidelines to avoid potential abuses and injustices.