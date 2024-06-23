Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Spadek cen nieruchomości związany z zakończeniem programu kredytowego

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 23 czerwca, 2024

Ostatnio na rynku nieruchomości obserwujemy względną stabilizację, a ceny nieruchomości zaczynają zwalniać. Powód tego trendu leży w związku z zakończeniem programu Bezpieczny Kredyt, który skierowany był do osób zainteresowanych zakupem nieruchomości. Eksperci podkreślają, że ten program wpłynął na zwiększenie podaży na rynku oraz spowodował wzrost zainteresowania kupnem nieruchomości.

Zgodnie z najnowszymi odczytami indeksu urban.one, w ostatnim czasie odnotowano dalsze hamowanie wzrostu cen nieruchomości. Dane zgromadzone przez Bankowy Informator Kredytowy (BIK) również wskazują na stabilizację. W kwietniu uruchomiono 16,4 tysiąca kredytów hipotecznych, co oznacza spadek o 11,4% w porównaniu do poprzedniego miesiąca. To już trzeci miesiąc z rzędu, kiedy liczba uruchomionych kredytów na zakup nieruchomości maleje.

Sukcesywnie maleje także liczba sprzedanych mieszkań. Według danych z Otodom Analytics, maj był najgorszym miesiącem dla deweloperów od stycznia 2023 roku. Sprzedano jedynie 3,2 tysiąca mieszkań na rynku pierwotnym, co stanowi spadek o 20% w porównaniu do analogicznego okresu zeszłego roku.

Przyczyny tego zjawiska można upatrywać w zwiększonej podaży na rynku oraz w oczekiwaniu potencjalnych klientów na uruchomienie przez rząd Kredytu na start. Warto również zwrócić uwagę na ofertę deweloperską w 6 największych aglomeracjach, która na koniec pierwszego kwartału tego roku wynosiła 42,4 tysiąca mieszkań. To oznacza wzrost o 17% w porównaniu do poprzedniego kwartału.

Na podstawie monitoringu JLL przeprowadzonego przez PKO BP, można stwierdzić, że sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości jest bardzo zróżnicowana w poszczególnych aglomeracjach. W Krakowie, Trójmieście i Wrocławiu obserwuje się największy spadek oferty rok do roku. Natomiast w Łodzi zaobserwowano znaczny wzrost oferty o 51% w porównaniu do roku ubiegłego.

Według eksperta Krajowej Izby Gospodarczej, Michała Kubickiego, niska inflacja oraz wysokie stopy procentowe powinny prowadzić do spadku zainteresowania inwestowaniem w nieruchomości. To z kolei wraz ze zmniejszeniem popytu może przyczynić się do obniżki cen mieszkań w drugiej połowie 2024 roku, jeśli nie zostanie wprowadzony program „Kredyt na start”.

The real estate market in recent times has been experiencing relative stability, with property prices beginning to slow down. This trend can be attributed to the end of the Bezpieczny Kredyt (Secure Credit) program, which targeted individuals interested in purchasing properties. Experts emphasize that this program has increased the supply in the market and caused a rise in the interest to buy properties.

According to the latest readings from the urban.one index, there has been a further slowdown in the growth of property prices. Data collected by the Bankowy Informator Kredytowy (BIK) also indicates stabilization. In April, 16.4 thousand mortgage loans were initiated, representing a decrease of 11.4% compared to the previous month. This is the third consecutive month that the number of initiated loans for property purchases has declined.

The number of sold apartments has also been decreasing gradually. According to data from Otodom Analytics, May was the worst month for developers since January 2023. Only 3.2 thousand apartments were sold in the primary market, representing a 20% drop compared to the same period last year.

The reasons for this phenomenon can be attributed to the increased supply in the market and the potential customers’ anticipation for the government to launch the Kredyt na start (Credit to start) program. It is also worth noting the developer’s offer in the six largest agglomerations, which amounted to 42.4 thousand apartments at the end of the first quarter of this year. This represents a 17% increase compared to the previous quarter.

Based on the JLL monitoring conducted by PKO BP, the real estate market situation varies greatly in different agglomerations. The largest decrease in the offering year on year has been observed in Kraków, Gdańsk, and Wrocław. However, Łódź has seen a significant increase in the offering by 51% compared to the previous year.

According to Michał Kubicki, an expert from the Krajowa Izba Gospodarcza (National Chamber of Commerce), low inflation and high interest rates should lead to a decrease in interest in real estate investment. This, in turn, along with reduced demand, may contribute to a decrease in housing prices in the second half of 2024 if the „Kredyt na start” program is not introduced.

