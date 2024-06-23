Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sprzedaż nieruchomości w Kasince Małej – miejsce pełne możliwości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 23 czerwca, 2024

Zarząd Gminnej Spółdzielni „Samopomoc Chłopska” w Mszanie Dolnej ogłasza przetarg na sprzedaż nieruchomości położonej w Kasince Małej. Ta unikalna oferta pozwala na nabycie atrakcyjnej działki z budynkiem usługowo-handlowym, która ma ogromny potencjał.

Działka o powierzchni 2100m2 zabudowana jest imponującym budynkiem o powierzchni zabudowy 310m2. To idealne miejsce na stworzenie własnej działalności usługowej lub handlowej. Dodatkowo, nieruchomość obejmuje dwie mniejsze działki o powierzchniach 140m2 i 905m2 oraz drogę, dzięki czemu można wykorzystać pełny potencjał terenu.

Cena wywoławcza tej unikalnej nieruchomości wynosi 3 120 000 zł plus podatek VAT. W celu przystąpienia do przetargu konieczne jest wpłacenie wadium w wysokości 470 000 zł. Pierwszeństwo zakupu przysługuje aktualnym najemcom nieruchomości, pod warunkiem, że przystąpią do pisemnej części przetargu i zaproponują taką samą cenę jak najwyżej licytujący oferent.

Nieruchomość położona jest w Kasince Małej, gminie Mszana Dolna, województwie małopolskim. To urokliwa okolica, która oferuje wiele możliwości rozwoju zarówno dla małych lokalnych przedsiębiorstw, jak i dla większych firm. Bliskość natury oraz ciche i spokojne otoczenie sprawiają, że ta nieruchomość jest doskonałym miejscem do prowadzenia działalności lub budowy własnego domu.

Zainteresowani nieruchomością mogą składać oferty do 5 lipca 2024 roku. Otwarcie ofert i rozpoczęcie części ustnej przetargu odbędzie się 9 lipca 2024 roku. Szczegółowe informacje oraz oględziny nieruchomości można uzyskać w biurze sekretariatu Spółdzielni.

To niepowtarzalna okazja, aby zdobyć unikalną nieruchomość w przepełnionym potencjałem miejscu. Niezależnie od tego, czy planujesz rozwijać działalność usługową, handlową, czy budować własny dom, ta oferta spełni Twoje oczekiwania. Nie przegap okazji i zgłoś swoje zainteresowanie już teraz!

The property being offered for sale by Gminna Spółdzielnia „Samopomoc Chłopska” in Mszana Dolna is located in Kasinka Mała. This unique opportunity allows for the acquisition of an attractive plot of land with a commercial building that has tremendous potential.

The plot of land measures 2100 square meters and is built with an impressive building covering an area of 310 square meters. This is the perfect place to start your own service or retail business. Additionally, the property includes two smaller plots of land measuring 140 square meters and 905 square meters, as well as a road, allowing for the full utilization of the area’s potential.

The starting price for this unique property is 3,120,000 PLN, plus VAT. To participate in the tender, a deposit of 470,000 PLN must be paid. Current tenants of the property have the right of first refusal, provided that they participate in the written part of the tender and propose the same price as the highest bidding offeror.

The property is located in Kasinka Mała, in the Mszana Dolna municipality, in the Lesser Poland Voivodeship. It is a charming area that offers many opportunities for development, both for small local businesses and larger companies. The proximity to nature and the peaceful and quiet surroundings make this property an excellent place to conduct business or build your own home.

Interested parties can submit offers until July 5, 2024. The opening of offers and the start of the oral part of the tender will take place on July 9, 2024. Detailed information and property inspections can be obtained at the Cooperative’s secretariat office.

This is a unique opportunity to acquire an exceptional property in a location filled with potential. Whether you plan to develop a service or retail business or build your own home, this offer will meet your expectations. Don’t miss out on this opportunity and express your interest now!

