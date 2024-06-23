Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sytuacja na rynku mieszkaniowym: Spowolnienie, ale nie taki duży problem

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 23 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Jarosław Szanajca, prezes Dom Development, w rozmowie z PAP, podzielił się swoimi spostrzeżeniami na temat obecnej sytuacji na rynku mieszkaniowym. Choć podkreślił, że rynek jest nadal dynamiczny, zauważa również obecne spowolnienie.

Według niego, pierwsze miesiące roku były bardzo obiecujące pod względem popytu i sprzedaży. Jednak w ostatnich dwóch miesiącach zauważalne jest spowolnienie, którego przyczyny nie są do końca jasne. Szanajca podkreśla, że rynek czeka na rozwinięcie zapowiadanej inicjatywy „Mieszkanie na start”, która może mieć wpływ na bieżącą sytuację.

Jednak prezes Dom Development uspokaja, że obecne spowolnienie nie stanowi większego problemu. Ceny mieszkań przestały rosnąć, a z uwagi na niższy popyt i deklarowane wolumeny sprzedaży, firmy nie mają możliwości podniesienia cen. Jest to zgodne z oczekiwaniami, biorąc pod uwagę znaczne wzrosty cen z poprzedniego roku. Stabilizacja cen jest naturalna i potrzebna w tym momencie.

Niemniej jednak, rynek nadal pozostaje dynamiczny, a popyt na mieszkania jest nadal obecny. Przewiduje się, że po ustąpieniu obecnego spowolnienia, rynek odzyska swoją dynamikę. Warto również czekać na rozwinięcie programu „Mieszkanie na start”, który może wpłynąć na ożywienie rynku mieszkaniowego.

Wnioskiem z tej sytuacji jest to, że mimo obecnego spowolnienia, nie ma większych powodów do niepokoju. Rynek stabilizuje się, ceny utrzymują się na obecnym poziomie, a oczekuje się dalszego rozwoju i ożywienia w przyszłości.

The current situation in the housing market in Poland is being discussed by Jarosław Szanajca, the CEO of Dom Development. He points out that while the market is still dynamic, there has been a noticeable slowdown in the past two months.

The beginning of the year showed promising demand and sales, but the recent slowdown has raised some concerns. The exact reasons for this slowdown are not clear yet, but Szanajca highlights that the market is awaiting the development of the „Mieszkanie na start” initiative, which could have an impact on the current situation.

However, Szanajca reassures that the current slowdown is not a major problem. Property prices have stopped rising, and due to lower demand and declared sales volumes, companies do not have the ability to increase prices. This is in line with expectations, considering the significant price increases in the previous year. Price stabilization is natural and necessary at this moment.

Nevertheless, the market in Poland still remains dynamic, and there is still demand for housing. It is predicted that after the current slowdown subsides, the market will regain its momentum. It is also worth waiting for the development of the „Mieszkanie na start” program, which could contribute to the revitalization of the housing market.

In conclusion, despite the current slowdown, there is no major cause for concern. The market is stabilizing, prices are maintaining their current level, and further development and revitalization are expected in the future.

