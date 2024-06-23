Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wzrost cen mieszkań premium: Czy prestiż się opłaca?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 23 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według pośrednika Power Invest, ceny mieszkań premium utrzymują się na wysokim poziomie, a niektóre z nich nawet przekraczają ofertową wartość. Powodem takiego stanu rzeczy jest prestiżowa lokalizacja oraz wysoka jakość wykończenia.

Mieszkania położone na obrzeżach miast, wymagające remontu, duże lokale oraz te w budynkach bez windy są najczęściej przeceniane. Z kolei nieruchomości premium, takie jak dwupoziomowe apartamenty o powierzchni 435 metrów kwadratowych, cieszą się ogromnym zainteresowaniem, mimo wysokiej ceny. Takie mieszkania można znaleźć na prestiżowych osiedlach, takich jak Garnizon, Neptun Park, Brabank, Angielska Grobla, Albatross Towers i Tre Mare Residence.

Prestiżowe osiedla są symbolem luksusu i wysokiej jakości życia, co przyciąga zarówno lokalnych, jak i zagranicznych inwestorów. To właśnie zainteresowanie inwestorów wpływa na ich wysoką wartość i cenę. Nieruchomości w ekskluzywnych lokalizacjach, o unikatowych cechach, mogą być sprzedawane po cenach wyższych od ofertowych. Jednak takie przypadki są rzadsze niż obniżanie cen.

Wysoka cena apartamentów premium wynika także z ich wysokiej jakości wykończenia. Nowoczesne apartamenty w prestiżowych lokalizacjach rzadko są przeceniane, ponieważ są atrakcyjne dla klientów szukających luksusu i komfortu. Ponadto, małe mieszkania w ścisłym centrum miasta również utrzymują ceny, ze względu na duże zapotrzebowanie na tego typu nieruchomości.

Wniosek? Choć ceny mieszkań premium mogą wydawać się zaporowe, ich prestiżowa lokalizacja i wysoka jakość wykończenia przyciągają kupujących, zarówno z Polski, jak i zagranicy. Inwestycja w takie nieruchomości może być opłacalna zarówno pod względem wartościowych zwrotów, jak i jakości życia dla nowych mieszkańców.

The real estate industry in Poland is experiencing a high demand for premium apartments. According to the real estate broker Power Invest, the prices of premium apartments remain high, with some even surpassing their offered value. This can be attributed to their prestigious locations and high-quality finishes.

Properties located on the outskirts of cities, in need of renovation, large-sized units, and those in buildings without an elevator are often undervalued. On the other hand, premium properties, such as two-level apartments with a surface area of 435 square meters, are highly sought after despite their high prices. These apartments can be found in prestigious developments such as Garnizon, Neptun Park, Brabank, Angielska Grobla, Albatross Towers, and Tre Mare Residence.

These prestigious developments are a symbol of luxury and high-quality living, attracting both local and international investors. It is this investor interest that contributes to their high value and price. Properties in exclusive locations with unique features can be sold at prices higher than the offering price. However, such cases are rarer than price reductions.

The high price of premium apartments is also a result of their high-quality finishes. Modern apartments in prestigious locations are rarely discounted as they are attractive to clients seeking luxury and comfort. Additionally, small apartments in the city center also maintain their prices due to the high demand for this type of property.

In conclusion, although the prices of premium apartments may seem prohibitive, their prestigious location and high-quality finishes attract buyers from both Poland and abroad. Investing in such properties can be profitable in terms of valuable returns and quality of life for new residents.