Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Barcelona wprowadza zakaz krótkoterminowego wynajmu dla turystów

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 24 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Barcelona, jedno z najpopularniejszych miast turystycznych w Hiszpanii, wprowadza zakaz wydawania nowych licencji oraz odnawiania istniejących zezwoleń na krótkoterminowy wynajem mieszkań dla turystów. Burmistrz Barcelony, Jaume Collboni, podkreślił, że celem tego działania jest zmniejszenie przeludnienia turystycznego oraz poprawa dostępu do mieszkań dla mieszkańców.

W związku z rosnącym zapotrzebowaniem na mieszkania turystyczne, wiele hiszpańskich miast, w tym również Barcelona, wprowadziło wymóg posiadania licencji turystycznej dla nieruchomości przeznaczonych do wynajmu krótkoterminowego. Jednakże, zgodnie z nowym planem, Barcelona zakończy wydawanie nowych zezwoleń oraz nie będzie przedłużać istniejących po 2029 roku.

Burmistrz Collboni podkreślił, że takie rozwiązanie jest konieczne, aby poradzić sobie z wyzwaniami wynikającymi z gwałtownego wzrostu rynku turystycznego. Obecnie w Barcelonie zarejestrowanych jest około 10 tysięcy mieszkań przeznaczonych na wynajem turystyczny.

Decyzja Barcelony jest częścią szerszego planu hiszpańskich władz mającego na celu złagodzenie kryzysu mieszkaniowego oraz obniżenie kosztów wynajmu. Według raportu EY dotyczącego nieruchomości, czynsze w Barcelonie wzrosły o 36 procent w latach 2018-2022, a w Madrycie, stolicy Hiszpanii, o 16 procent.

Związane z ryzykiem przeludnienia turystycznego oraz ograniczone dostępności mieszkań dla mieszkańców, wprowadzenie zakazu krótkoterminowego wynajmu mieszkań dla turystów stanowi istotny krok w kierunku zrównoważonego rozwoju miasta. Polityka ta ma na celu stworzenie bardziej stabilnego rynku mieszkaniowego oraz poprawę warunków życia dla lokalnej społeczności.

The decision of Barcelona to ban the issuance of new licenses and the renewal of existing permits for short-term rental apartments is part of a broader plan by Spanish authorities to address the housing crisis and reduce rental costs. The city has experienced a rapid growth in the tourism industry, leading to overcrowding and limited access to housing for residents.

Barcelona is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Spain, and the demand for tourist accommodations has increased significantly in recent years. Many Spanish cities, including Barcelona, have implemented regulations requiring a tourist license for properties used for short-term rentals. However, under the new plan, Barcelona will cease issuing new permits and will not renew existing ones after 2029.

With approximately 10,000 registered tourist rental apartments in Barcelona, the decision aims to tackle the challenges arising from the booming tourism market. Mayor Collboni emphasizes that such a measure is necessary to alleviate the strain caused by the overcrowding of tourists and ensure better access to housing for local residents.

This move aligns with the goal of achieving sustainable development for the city, as it addresses the risks associated with tourist overcrowding and limited availability of housing for residents. By creating a more stable housing market and improving living conditions for the local community, the policy aims to strike a balance between tourism and the well-being of Barcelonians.

The increase in rental costs in Barcelona, as well as in Madrid, the capital of Spain, has prompted concerns about the affordability of housing. According to a real estate report by EY, rents in Barcelona have risen by 36% from 2018 to 2022, while in Madrid, the increase stands at 16%. These figures highlight the urgency of implementing measures to mitigate the housing crisis and make housing more affordable.

For more information on the topic, you can visit the main domain of EY’s real estate report: EY.