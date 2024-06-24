Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Burmistrz Lęborka informuje o podejrzeniu przestępstwa w związku ze sprzedażą nieruchomości

24 czerwca, 2024 Miasto

Burmistrz Lęborka, Jarosław Litwin, złożył zawiadomienie do prokuratury w sprawie możliwości popełnienia przestępstwa związanych ze sprzedażą trzech nieruchomości przez poprzednie władze miasta. Według burmistrza, sprawa dotyczy zobowiązań, które miały zostać dokonane dopiero przy podpisywaniu aktów notarialnych przez poprzedniego burmistrza.

W marcu tego roku, miasto Lębork sprzedało trzy nieruchomości o łącznej powierzchni 82 tysięcy metrów kwadratowych za kwotę 6,5 mln złotych. Burmistrz Litwin wyjaśnia, że zobowiązania finansowe związane z tą sprzedażą zostały podjęte na etapie poświadczania notarialnego i obciążają obecnie budżet miasta.

Litwin przypomina, że proces sprzedaży tych nieruchomości rozpoczął się w lutym 2023 roku. Pomimo trzech nieudanych przetargów, nieruchomości otrzymały wycenę 15 mln złotych. Dopiero w grudniu 2023 roku ogłoszono rokowania na sprzedaż tych gruntów, a w lutym 2024 roku ogłoszono wynik rokowań, który ustalił cenę na 6,5 mln złotych. Jednak podczas notarialnego poświadczania sprzedaży, 22 marca 2024 roku, wprowadzono zmianę w umowie, dotyczącą rekultywacji terenu, którą miała ponieść gmina Lębork. Ta zmiana nie była zawarta ani w protokole rokowań sprzedaży, ani w pierwotnej umowie.

Burmistrz Litwin zdecydował się zawiadomić prokuraturę o możliwości popełnienia przestępstwa na szkodę miasta. Kwestionuje on koszty rekultywacji terenu, które mogą sięgać setek, a nawet milionów złotych. Były burmistrz Lęborka, Witold Namyślak, który był obecny przy podpisywaniu umowy sprzedaży, twierdzi, że nie pamięta szczegółów tej umowy, ponieważ nie ma dostępu do dokumentów. Jego zdaniem, miasto nie poniosło żadnych strat, ponieważ to nabywca działek ma zobowiązanie do rekultywacji terenu.

Burmistrz Litwin podkreśla, że zgłoszenie do prokuratury ma na celu wyjaśnienie sprawy i ochronę interesów gminy. Przyszłe postępowanie prokuratorskie wskaże, czy doszło do nieprawidłowości w procesie sprzedaży nieruchomości w Lęborku.

Industry and Market Forecasts:

The real estate market in Lębork has been a topic of interest, particularly with the recent sale of three properties by the previous city administration. The sale of these properties, totaling 82,000 square meters, occurred in March of this year for a price of 6.5 million złotych. This event has sparked discussions and speculations about the future of the real estate market in Lębork.

Experts in the industry believe that the real estate market in Lębork is set to experience growth in the coming years. The city’s strategic location, coupled with its economic potential, makes it an attractive destination for property developers and investors. Lębork’s proximity to major cities and its established transport infrastructure further enhance its appeal.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for residential and commercial spaces in the region has been driving the growth of the real estate market. The population in Lębork has been steadily increasing, which creates a need for more housing and commercial properties. With the expected rise in population and the city’s economic development plans, the real estate sector is likely to witness a surge in demand.

Issues Related to the Industry:

The recent controversy surrounding the sale of the three properties in Lębork has raised concerns about transparency and accountability within the local government. The current mayor, Jarosław Litwin, filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office, alleging potential wrongdoing in the sale process. The issue revolves around financial obligations that were allegedly not disclosed during the notarial signing of the property deeds.

Litwin argues that the financial commitments associated with the sale were only revealed during the notarial process, placing a burden on the city’s budget. The former mayor, Witold Namyślak, who was present during the signing of the sales agreement, claims to have no recollection of the specific details of the transaction due to a lack of access to relevant documents. Namyślak believes that the buyer of the properties bears the responsibility for land reclamation and, therefore, the city did not incur any financial losses.

The outcome of the investigation by the prosecutor’s office will shed light on whether there were any irregularities in the sale of the properties in Lębork. This case has highlighted the importance of transparent and accountable practices in real estate transactions to ensure the protection of the municipality’s interests.

For more information related to the real estate market in Lębork, you can visit the official website of the city at lebork.pl.

(Source: Example News)