Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Dostępność mieszkań w Polskich Metropoliach uległa zmianie w 2021 roku

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 24 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Analiza przeprowadzona przez eksperta portalu GetHome.pl, Marka Wielgo, pokazała, że dostępność mieszkań w polskich metropoliach uległa zmianie w 2021 roku. W badaniu uwzględniono relację pomiędzy cenami mieszkań a zarobkami potencjalnych nabywców.

Według danych GUS, które dotyczą największych miast, średnie zarobki brutto w sektorze przedsiębiorstw (z kwietnia) oraz informacje z serwisu RynekPierwotny.pl na temat średnich cen mieszkań oferowanych przez deweloperów, zostały wykorzystane do przeprowadzenia analizy.

Wyniki są zaskakujące. W trzech z siedmiu metropolii – Krakowie, Wrocławiu i Gdańsku – doszło do poprawy dostępności mieszkań. Tymczasem w Łodzi i Poznaniu sytuacja pogorszyła się, a w Warszawie i Katowicach nie zanotowano żadnych zmian.

Należy jednak zauważyć, że średnia cena metra kwadratowego mieszkań oferowanych przez deweloperów wzrosła we wszystkich analizowanych metropoliach w tym roku. Jednak wzrost zarobków był mniejszy w porównaniu do Łodzi i Poznania, które odnotowały największe podwyżki cen.

Najważniejszym wnioskiem z tych danych jest to, że dostępność mieszkań w Polskich Metropoliach nie jest jednolita i podlega zmianom. Niewątpliwie jest to istotna informacja dla osób planujących zakup mieszkania, które od dłuższego czasu stanowi trudność dla wielu Polaków.

Zapoznanie się z danymi dotyczącymi dostępności mieszkań w poszczególnych metropoliach może pomóc przyszłym nabywcom w podjęciu bardziej świadomej decyzji oraz dostosowaniu planów zakupowych do aktualnej sytuacji na rynku nieruchomości.

The analysis conducted by expert Marek Wielgo on the GetHome.pl portal has revealed that the availability of apartments in Polish metropolises has changed in 2021. The study took into account the relationship between apartment prices and the earnings of potential buyers.

According to data from the Central Statistical Office (GUS), which pertains to the largest cities, the average gross earnings in the enterprise sector (from April) and information from the RynekPierwotny.pl website regarding the average prices of apartments offered by developers were used for the analysis.

The results are surprising. In three out of seven metropolises – Krakow, Wroclaw, and Gdansk – there has been an improvement in the availability of apartments. Meanwhile, the situation has worsened in Lodz and Poznan, and no changes have been noted in Warsaw and Katowice.

However, it should be noted that the average price per square meter of apartments offered by developers has increased in all analyzed metropolises this year. However, the increase in earnings was smaller compared to Lodz and Poznan, which experienced the largest price hikes.

The most important conclusion from this data is that the availability of apartments in Polish metropolises is not uniform and undergoes changes. Undoubtedly, this is crucial information for people planning to purchase an apartment, which has been a difficulty for many Poles for a long time.

Familiarizing oneself with data on the availability of apartments in individual metropolises can help future buyers make more informed decisions and adjust their purchasing plans to the current real estate market situation.

For more information on the real estate market and related forecasts, you can refer to reliable sources such as:

– CB Insights: This comprehensive market intelligence platform covers various industries, including real estate. They provide industry reports, market forecasts, and insights into technology startups that are disrupting the real estate market.

– Reuters Real Estate: Reuters is a well-respected news agency that regularly covers updates and trends in the real estate industry. Their articles provide valuable insights into the market, investments, and forecasts.

– Statista Real Estate: Statista offers extensive statistics and data on various topics, including real estate. Their reports and infographics provide valuable market forecasts, trends, and analysis.