Invest TDJ Estate sprzedaje nieruchomość w Katowicach

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 24 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Zarząd Invest TDJ Estate sp. z o.o. poinformował, że w dniu 19.06.2024 r. spółka zależna Emitenta, Pierwsza Dzielnica II sp. z o.o., zawarła umowę sprzedaży niezabudowanej nieruchomości gruntowej w Katowicach. Nieruchomość została sprzedana do podmiotów niepowiązanych z Emitentem wraz z prawami autorskimi do dokumentacji projektowej. Powierzchnia nieruchomości wynosi 0,8939 ha, a cena transakcji została ustalona na kwotę 24.249.973,00 zł netto, z uwzględnieniem podatku VAT.

Ta informacja oznacza istotną zmianę dla Invest TDJ Estate i pokazuje ich aktywność na rynku nieruchomości. Sprzedaż tej nieruchomości otwiera nowe możliwości inwestycyjne i strategie biznesowe dla Spółki.

Invest TDJ Estate jest znana ze swojej działalności deweloperskiej. Ich projekty obejmują zarówno nieruchomości mieszkaniowe, jak i komercyjne, a ich celem jest tworzenie innowacyjnych i zrównoważonych przestrzeni dla ludzi i firm. Ta ostatnia transakcja jest dowodem na zdolność Spółki do efektywnego zarządzania swoim portfelem nieruchomości, a także na gotowość do realizacji strategii rozwoju.

Sprzedaż nieruchomości w Katowicach może przynieść wiele korzyści zarówno dla Invest TDJ Estate, jak i dla kupujących. Dzięki tej transakcji, firma może skoncentrować się na nowych projektach i rozszerzeniu ich wpływu na rynek nieruchomości. Kupujący natomiast zyskają dostęp do unikalnej i dobrze położonej przestrzeni, która może służyć różnym celom.

Ta sprzedaż jest kolejnym krokiem w rozwoju Invest TDJ Estate i dowodem na ich siłę na rynku nieruchomości. Firma kontynuuje swoją ekspansję, a sprzedaż nieruchomości w Katowicach jest tylko jednym z wielu kroków, które podejmuje, aby zwiększyć swoją obecność i zwiększyć wartość swojego portfela nieruchomości.

Invest TDJ Estate is a company known for its real estate development activities. They have a diverse range of projects that include both residential and commercial properties, with a focus on creating innovative and sustainable spaces for individuals and businesses. The recent sale of an undeveloped property in Katowice marks a significant change for Invest TDJ Estate and showcases their activity in the real estate market.

The sale of this property opens up new investment possibilities and business strategies for the company. It demonstrates their ability to effectively manage their property portfolio and their readiness to execute their development strategies. With a land area of 0.8939 hectares, the transaction was valued at 24,249,973.00 PLN net, including VAT.

This sale in Katowice can bring many benefits for both Invest TDJ Estate and the buyers. For the company, it allows them to focus on new projects and expand their impact in the real estate market. The buyers, on the other hand, gain access to a unique and well-located space that can serve various purposes.

The real estate industry in Poland has experienced steady growth in recent years. The demand for residential and commercial properties continues to increase, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and a favorable economic climate. According to market forecasts, the Polish real estate market is expected to maintain a positive trajectory, presenting opportunities for developers like Invest TDJ Estate.

However, the industry also faces certain challenges. One of the key issues is the availability of suitable land for development. As urban areas expand, finding well-located and affordable parcels of land becomes more difficult. Developers need to carefully assess potential locations and adapt to the changing landscape of urban development.

Invest TDJ Estate’s ongoing expansion and the sale of property in Katowice is just one of the many steps they are taking to increase their presence and enhance the value of their property portfolio. By capitalizing on market opportunities and leveraging their expertise, the company aims to continue their growth and contribute to the development of the real estate industry in Poland.

For more information about Invest TDJ Estate and their projects, visit their official website: investtdjestate.pl.