Karimpol Polska kontynuuje współpracę z CBRE przy projekcie Skyliner II

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 24 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Karimpol Polska, jedna z wiodących firm deweloperskich na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce, ogłosiła dalszą współpracę z CBRE, jedną z największych firm doradczych w branży nieruchomości komercyjnych na świecie. Od czerwca 2024 roku polski oddział CBRE pełni rolę wyłącznego agenta przy komercjalizacji najnowszego projektu Karimpola – Skylinera II.

Skyliner II to druga faza kompleksu biurowego przy Rondzie Daszyńskiego w Warszawie. Budowa rozpoczęła się w lutym tego roku, a zakończenie planowane jest na koniec 2026 roku. Wieża o wysokości 130 metrów i 28 kondygnacjach oferować będzie 24 000 mkw. powierzchni biurowej, z lokalami handlowo-usługowymi na parterze. Projekt zakłada także powstanie tarasów-ogrodów na najwyższych piętrach, tworzących unikalne miejsce odpoczynku i zapewniających niepowtarzalne widoki na miasto.

Karimpol Polska, dbając o zrównoważony rozwój, będzie starać się o certyfikat BREEAM na poziomie Outstanding dla Skylinera II. Planowane jest również zasilanie budynku z odnawialnych źródeł energii. Głównym wykonawcą projektu jest firma WARBUD S.A., a za projekt architektoniczny odpowiada pracownia APA Wojciechowski Architekci.

Karimpol podaje również kluczowe liczby dotyczące Skylinera II. Kompleks zajmuje powierzchnię 0,8 ha, a łączna powierzchnia wynajmu wynosi 73 000 mkw. W podziemnym parkingu znaleźć się będzie 645 miejsc dla samochodów oraz 430 miejsc dla jednośladów z infrastrukturą dla rowerzystów. Kompleks będzie również wyposażony w 31 szybkobieżnych wind oraz 2 lobby wejściowe.

Skyliner II cieszy się już dużym zainteresowaniem, a na liście najemców pierwszej fazy znaleźli się m.in. Aon, Bolt, Booksy, Coca-Cola Poland Services, DXC Technology i wiele innych firm.

Karimpol Polska i CBRE wierzą, że dalsza współpraca przy projekcie Skyliner II przyniesie jeszcze większy sukces i przyczyni się do rozwijania potencjału rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych w Polsce.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, with several major developers playing a key role in shaping the market. Karimpol Polska is one such company, known for its innovative and high-quality projects. As one of the leading developers in Poland, Karimpol has announced its continued collaboration with CBRE, one of the largest advisory firms in the global commercial real estate industry.

CBRE’s Polish division has been appointed as the exclusive agent for the commercialization of Karimpol’s newest project, Skyliner II. This collaboration reaffirms the trust and confidence between the two companies and highlights their commitment to delivering successful real estate ventures.

Skyliner II is the second phase of a prestigious office complex located at Rondo Daszyńskiego in Warsaw. Construction began in February of this year and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The tower will rise to a height of 130 meters and consist of 28 floors, offering a total office space of 24,000 square meters. Additionally, the ground floor will house commercial and service premises. One of the unique features of the project is the creation of rooftop gardens, providing a serene relaxation area with stunning views of the city.

Sustainable development is a priority for Karimpol Polska, and they intend to seek an Outstanding BREEAM certification for Skyliner II. The project also aims to utilize renewable energy sources for the building’s power supply. The main contractor for the project is WARBUD S.A., while the architectural design is being handled by APA Wojciechowski Architekci.

Key figures regarding Skyliner II have been provided by Karimpol Polska. The complex occupies an area of 0.8 hectares, with a total rental area of 73,000 square meters. The underground parking facility will accommodate 645 car spaces, as well as 430 spaces for bicycles with dedicated infrastructure for cyclists. The complex will also feature 31 high-speed elevators and two main entrances.

Skyliner II has already garnered significant interest, with several prominent companies securing tenancy in the first phase. Among the notable tenants are Aon, Bolt, Booksy, Coca-Cola Poland Services, DXC Technology, and many more. This strong demand from companies is a testament to the quality and appeal of the project.

Karimpol Polska and CBRE believe that their continued collaboration on the Skyliner II project will lead to even greater success and contribute to the further development of the commercial real estate market in Poland.

For more information about Karimpol Polska and their projects, please visit their official website.