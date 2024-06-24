Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Mieszkańcy odczuwają spowolnienie na rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 24 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W pierwszych miesiącach roku rynek nieruchomości w Polsce rozwijał się dynamicznie, ale teraz nastąpiło spowolnienie, którego przyczyny nie są do końca jasne. Przesunięcie nie przysparza deweloperom większych problemów, ponieważ ceny mieszkań przestały rosnąć, a podczas niższego popytu i sprzedaży nie ma przestrzeni na podwyżki. W perspektywie kwartałów można się spodziewać dalszego wzrostu cen mieszkań, spowodowanego m.in. rosnącymi dochodami Polaków, programami pomocowymi, które obniżają koszty kredytów hipotecznych dla najbardziej wrażliwych gospodarstw domowych, oraz nieustannie wysokimi potrzebami mieszkaniowymi wynikającymi z nadmiernego zagęszczenia mieszkań.

Pomimo to, dane wskazują, że deweloperom staje się coraz trudniej na rynku. W kwietniu uruchomiono o 11,4 proc. mniej kredytów hipotecznych niż w poprzednim miesiącu, co oznacza trzeci miesiąc spadków w ilości kredytów na zakup nieruchomości. Również liczba sprzedanych mieszkań spada sukcesywnie. W maju 2023 roku sprzedano tylko 3,2 tysiące mieszkań na rynku pierwotnym, co stanowi spadek o 20 proc. w porównaniu z analogicznym okresem zeszłego roku.

Niemniej jednak, Polska nadal musi zmierzyć się z deficytem mieszkań, który wynosi co najmniej 1 mln, a niektóre ośrodki badawcze wskazują nawet na 2 mln mieszkań, które „od ręki” znalazłyby nabywców. Mimo to, Polska osiągnęła znaczny postęp w zakresie budownictwa, stając się powoli jednym z liderów europejskich pod względem liczby budowanych nowych mieszkań i domów rocznie.

The real estate market in Poland has experienced a slowdown in recent months, after a period of dynamic growth at the beginning of the year. The reasons behind this slowdown are not entirely clear. However, developers are not facing significant problems as housing prices have stopped rising, and there is no room for price increases during a period of lower demand and sales.

Looking ahead to the coming quarters, further increases in housing prices can be expected. This is due to factors such as rising incomes of Polish citizens, government assistance programs that lower the costs of mortgage loans for the most vulnerable households, and the persistently high housing needs resulting from overcrowding. Despite these factors, data indicates that developers are finding it increasingly difficult to operate in the market.

In April, the number of mortgage loans for property purchases decreased by 11.4% compared to the previous month, marking the third consecutive month of decline in the number of mortgages. The number of sold residential properties is also decreasing steadily. In May 2023, only 3,200 apartments were sold in the primary market, a 20% decrease compared to the same period last year.

However, Poland still faces a housing deficit of at least 1 million units, according to estimates, with some research centers suggesting a deficit of even 2 million units that could be sold immediately. Despite this, Poland has made significant progress in the construction sector, slowly becoming one of the European leaders in terms of the number of new houses and apartments built each year.

