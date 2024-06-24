Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Opodatkowanie flippingu: korzyść czy szkoda dla rynku mieszkaniowego?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 24 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Chociażna najbliższym posiedzeniu Sejmu zostanie przedstawiony projekt zmian w podatku od czynności cywilnoprawnych (PCC), mający na celu zwalczanie tzw. flippingu, proponowane przepisy budzą kontrowersje. Choć projekt może wpłynąć na zahamowanie spekulacyjnego kupowania i odsprzedawania nieruchomości w celu szybkiego zysku, zamierzenia legislatorów mogą negatywnie odbić się na sprzedawcach, którzy nie mają nic wspólnego z tą praktyką.

Autorzy projektu, posłowie Lewicy, sugerują wprowadzenie trzech stawek podatku od czynności cywilnoprawnych w zależności od czasu od zakupu do sprzedaży mieszkania. Dla sprzedaży przed upływem roku od zakupu, proponowana stawka wynosiłaby 10% wartości nieruchomości, dla sprzedaży w okresie od roku do dwóch lat – 6%, a dla sprzedaży w okresie od dwóch do trzech lat – 4%. Porównując to do obecnej standardowej stawki PCC wynoszącej 2%, propozycje legislatorów wywołują niepokój wśród sprzedających, którzy z powodów losowych, takich jak rozwód czy wyprowadzka, muszą szybko sprzedać nieruchomość.

Krytycy projektu obawiają się, że wzrost stawek PCC może odstraszać potencjalnych nabywców, którzy będą musieli ponieść wyższe koszty transakcji, nawet jeśli sprzedający nie są spekulantami. Zamiast 2% wartości nieruchomości, sprzedający będą zmuszeni uiścić od 4 do 10% podatku, co dla wielu osób stanowi niemałe obciążenie finansowe.

Niektórzy eksperci podkreślają, że projekt przewiduje również obowiązek informowania kupujących o wyższej stawce podatku PCC. Zdaniem tych ekspertów, propozycje legislatorów mają negatywny wpływ na rynek nieruchomości, nie tylko na flipping. W praktyce, większe podatki mogą sprawić, że nieruchomości oferowane przez zwykłych sprzedawców staną się mniej atrakcyjne dla potencjalnych nabywców.

Eksperci zgadzają się, że spekulacje na rynku nieruchomości mają wpływ na rosnące ceny i nierównowagę pomiędzy podażą a popytem. Jednak nie wszyscy zgadzają się z demonizowaniem działalności flipperów. Niektórzy sugerują, że zamiast zmian w podatku PCC, powinno się raczej opodatkować dochody z tego typu transakcji.

Jedno jest pewne – debata wokół projektu wprowadzającego zmiany w podatku od czynności cywilnoprawnych jest daleka od zakończenia, a ostateczne decyzje będą miały kluczowe znaczenie dla rynku mieszkaniowego.

The proposed changes to the tax on civil law transactions (PCC) in Poland are causing controversy, as they aim to combat the practice of flipping properties. While the project may help discourage speculative buying and selling of real estate for quick profit, the intentions of lawmakers could negatively impact sellers who have nothing to do with this practice.

The authors of the project, members of the Left-wing party, suggest introducing three tax rates on civil law transactions depending on the time between purchase and sale of a property. For sales within one year of purchase, the proposed rate would be 10% of the property value, for sales between one and two years – 6%, and for sales between two and three years – 4%. Compared to the current standard PCC rate of 2%, these proposed rates raise concerns among sellers who, due to random reasons such as divorce or relocation, need to quickly sell their property.

Critics of the project fear that the increase in PCC rates may discourage potential buyers who will have to bear higher transaction costs, even if the sellers are not speculators. Instead of paying 2% of the property value, sellers will be forced to pay between 4% and 10% in taxes, which is a significant financial burden for many people.

Some experts emphasize that the project also includes a requirement to inform buyers about the higher PCC rate. According to these experts, the lawmakers’ proposals have a negative impact on the real estate market, not only on flipping. In practice, higher taxes may make properties offered by ordinary sellers less attractive to potential buyers.

Experts agree that speculation in the real estate market affects rising prices and the imbalance between supply and demand. However, not everyone agrees with demonizing the activities of flippers. Some suggest that instead of changes to the PCC tax, income from such transactions should be taxed instead.

One thing is certain – the debate surrounding the project introducing changes to the tax on civil law transactions is far from over, and the final decisions will have a crucial impact on the housing market.