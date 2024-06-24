Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ożywienie inwestycji w sektorze nieruchomości komercyjnych w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 24 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszego raportu CBRE oczekuje się stopniowego ożywienia aktywności inwestycyjnej na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych w Polsce w drugiej połowie 2024 roku. Polska znajduje się w pierwszej trójce krajów europejskich, w których inwestorzy oczekują najwyższego zwrotu z inwestycji, po Wielkiej Brytanii i Niemczech. Szczególnym zainteresowaniem cieszą się aktywa przemysłowe i logistyczne, które są preferowane przez 1/3 europejskich inwestorów. Ponadto, sektor obiektów z mieszkaniami na wynajem długoterminowy jest rozważany przez 28 proc. z nich.

Niemal połowa wszystkich inwestorów zamierza poszukiwać szans w obszarze prywatnych akademików, a 38 proc. chce lokować pieniądze również w domy dla seniorów. Pomimo ożywienia inwestycji, koszty finansowania wciąż pozostaną wyższe niż w poprzednich latach, co wymaga większej kreatywności w podejściu do biznesu i inwestycji.

Polska może być jednym z głównych beneficjentów ożywienia na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych w Europie. Warszawa została uznana za najatrakcyjniejszy kierunek inwestycyjny w regionie Europy Środkowo-Wschodniej i znalazła się na liście dziesięciu najbardziej atrakcyjnych europejskich kierunków inwestycyjnych.

Aktywa sektora Living, takie jak mieszkania na wynajem, prywatne akademiki i domy dla seniorów, są obecnie w centrum zainteresowania wielu inwestorów w Europie. Inwestorzy preferują aktywa mieszkaniowe, po obiektach z sektora przemysłowego i logistycznego. W Polsce jednak dostępność nowoczesnych aktywów operacyjnych w sektorze Living jest ograniczona, co wynika między innymi z problemów z dostępnością gruntów. Konwersja istniejących budynków, takich jak biurowce, może być rozwiązaniem dla rozwoju sektora Living w Polsce.

Ożywienie inwestycji w sektorze nieruchomości komercyjnych w Polsce tworzy możliwości rozwoju i przyciągania inwestorów z całej Europy. Jest to pozytywna prognoza dla polskiego rynku nieruchomości i może przyspieszyć jego rozwój w najbliższych latach.

According to the latest CBRE report, a gradual recovery of investment activity in the commercial real estate market in Poland is expected in the second half of 2024. Poland ranks among the top three European countries in which investors expect the highest return on investment, after the United Kingdom and Germany. Industrial and logistics assets are particularly popular, preferred by one-third of European investors. Additionally, 28 percent of them are considering the sector of long-term rental housing with residential units.

Almost half of all investors intend to seek opportunities in the private student housing sector, and 38 percent also want to invest in senior living homes. Despite the revival of investments, financing costs will remain higher than in previous years, which requires greater creativity in business and investment approaches.

Poland may be one of the main beneficiaries of the revival in the European commercial real estate market. Warsaw has been recognized as the most attractive investment destination in the Central and Eastern European region and has made it onto the list of the top ten most attractive European investment destinations.

Living sector assets, such as rental apartments, private student housing, and senior living homes, are currently at the center of interest for many investors in Europe. Investors prefer residential assets, followed by industrial and logistics properties. However, in Poland, the availability of modern operational assets in the Living sector is limited, mainly due to issues with land accessibility. Conversion of existing buildings, such as office spaces, may be a solution for the development of the Living sector in Poland.

The revival of investments in the commercial real estate sector in Poland creates opportunities for development and attracting investors from across Europe. This is a positive forecast for the Polish real estate market and may accelerate its growth in the coming years.