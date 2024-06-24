Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Planowanie domu o odpowiedniej powierzchni

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 24 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszych badań przeprowadzonych przez Oferteo.pl, 36 procent respondentów planuje zbudować dom o powierzchni od 101 do 150 metrów kwadratowych, podczas gdy 16 procent z nich chce postawić nawet większy dom, o powierzchni do 200 metrów kwadratowych.

Dane te zostały uzyskane w wyniku analizy ponad 30 tysięcy ogłoszeń, co daje nam spore rozeznanie w preferencjach i potrzebach osób, które zlecają takie usługi.

Warto zauważyć, że obecnie średnia powierzchnia użytkowa domów w Polsce, uznawana za optymalną do życia i ekonomicznie opłacalną, mieści się w przedziale od 100 do 120 metrów kwadratowych. To był główny wniosek płynący z analizy Marta Kaleta-Domaradzy, ekspertki z Oferteo.pl.

Decyzja o rozmiarze domu jest kwestią indywidualną i zależy od wielu czynników. Istnieje kilka uzasadnionych powodów, które wpływają na wybór większej powierzchni. Jednym z nich może być potrzeba zapewnienia wystarczającej przestrzeni dla rodziny, komfortu oraz możliwościach realizacji różnych pomysłów architektonicznych.

Nie można jednak zapominać, że nie wszyscy zlecający budowę domu chcą mieszkać w dużych przestrzeniach. Jak wynika z badań przeprowadzonych przez Oferteo.pl, 35 procent osób zastanawia się nad domem o powierzchni od 36 do 100 metrów kwadratowych. Dla wielu z nich ważniejsza jest praktyczność i oszczędność miejsca.

Nie ma jednej idealnej powierzchni domu, która odpowiadałaby wszystkim. Każdy projekt powinien być dostosowany do indywidualnych potrzeb i preferencji klienta. Podjęcie odpowiedniej decyzji w tej kwestii pozwoli budować dom, który będzie spełniał wszystkie oczekiwania i zapewni komfortowe warunki do mieszkania.

According to the latest research conducted by Oferteo.pl, 36% of respondents plan to build a house with an area ranging from 101 to 150 square meters, while 16% of them want to build an even larger house, with an area of up to 200 square meters.

These data were obtained as a result of analyzing over 30,000 advertisements, which gives us a good understanding of the preferences and needs of people who commission such services.

It is worth noting that the current average usable area of houses in Poland, considered optimal for living and economically viable, falls within the range of 100 to 120 square meters. This was the main conclusion drawn from the analysis by Marta Kaleta-Domaradza, an expert from Oferteo.pl.

The decision regarding the size of a house is an individual matter and depends on many factors. There are several valid reasons that influence the choice of a larger area. One of them may be the need to provide sufficient space for the family, comfort, and the ability to realize various architectural ideas.

However, it should not be forgotten that not all those commissioning the construction of a house want to live in large spaces. As research conducted by Oferteo.pl shows, 35% of people are considering a house with an area ranging from 36 to 100 square meters. For many of them, practicality and space efficiency are more important.

There is no one ideal house size that would suit everyone. Every project should be tailored to the individual needs and preferences of the client. Making the right decision in this matter will allow for the construction of a house that meets all expectations and provides comfortable living conditions.

