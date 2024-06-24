Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Podatek od nieruchomości: nowe zasady obowiązujące definicji budynku

W lipcu 2023 r. Trybunał Konstytucyjny wydał orzeczenie, w którym stwierdził, że obecna definicja budowli stosowana w prawie podatkowym jest niezgodna z Konstytucją. Rząd otrzymał półtora roku na wprowadzenie nowych przepisów, a Ministerstwo Finansów zapowiada, że nowe regulacje będą obowiązywać od 1 stycznia 2025 roku.

Zmiana definicji budowli jest kluczową kwestią, która zostanie przeniesiona z prawa budowlanego do ustawy o podatkach i opłatach lokalnych. Jednak ta reforma jest potrzebna nie tylko ze względu na wyrok Trybunału Konstytucyjnego, ale również ze względu na przestarzałość i niesprawiedliwość obecnego systemu opodatkowania nieruchomości.

Będzie wprowadzona nowa definicja budowli, która nie będzie odwoływała się do przepisów pozapodatkowych. Eksperci współpracujący z urzędnikami mają również zamiar stworzyć zamknięty katalog obiektów, które będą podlegać opodatkowaniu, będą one stanowić załącznik do ustawy.

Podatek od nieruchomości odgrywa kluczową rolę w dochodach lokalnych budżetów. W 2023 roku wpływy z tego podatku wyniosły aż 31 mld złotych. Ministerstwo Finansów zapewnia, że reforma ma na celu utrzymanie dotychczasowego poziomu dochodów oraz wyeliminowanie wątpliwości dotyczących opodatkowania niektórych obiektów.

Podatek od nieruchomości obejmuje grunty, budynki lub ich części oraz budowle związane z prowadzeniem działalności gospodarczej. Podatek ten płacą osoby fizyczne, osoby prawne, jednostki organizacyjne, w tym także spółki nieposiadające osobowości prawnej. Obowiązek podatkowy powstaje od pierwszego dnia miesiąca następującego po miesiącu, w którym powstały okoliczności uzasadniające powstanie obowiązku podatkowego, takie jak zakup gruntów, budynków lub budowli.

Pracująca firma konsultingowa Deloitte przypomina, że podatek od nieruchomości odgrywa ważną rolę w budżetach lokalnych. Reforma definicji budynku ma na celu zapewnienie sprawiedliwości i klarowności w systemie opodatkowania nieruchomości.

The real estate industry is a significant sector that will be impacted by the proposed changes in the definition of buildings and the tax system. The reform aims to address outdated and unfair practices in property taxation. With a new definition and closed catalog of taxable objects, there will be greater clarity and fairness in determining property tax obligations.

According to market forecasts, these changes may have a significant impact on the real estate market. As the new regulations come into effect, there may be adjustments in property values and investments. Property owners, developers, and investors will need to carefully consider the implications of the reform on their portfolios and strategies.

Issues related to the property tax system have long been debated, with concerns over fairness and transparency. The reform aims to address these concerns and create a more equitable tax framework. However, the implementation of the new regulations may also pose challenges, such as ensuring compliance and understanding the new criteria for tax liability.

It is essential for stakeholders in the real estate industry to stay informed about the progress of the reform and any developments in the tax system. This will allow them to adapt their strategies and ensure compliance with the new regulations. Consulting firms, such as Deloitte, can provide valuable insights and guidance to navigate the changes in the property tax landscape.