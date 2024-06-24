Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rosnąca liczba mieszkań na sprzedaż w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 24 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Od początku bieżącego roku polski rynek nieruchomości zanotował niepokojący trend w postaci wzrostu liczby mieszkań wystawionych na sprzedaż. Obecnie na portalach takich jak OLX i Otodom można znaleźć rekordową liczbę ofert sprzedażowych. Liczba mieszkań dostępnych na zakup wynosi blisko 195 tysięcy, przekraczając tym samym rekord z 2022 roku.

Warto zauważyć, że niepewność wokół programu Bezpieczny Kredyt wpływa na ten trend. Program ten umożliwiał zaciąganie kredytów hipotecznych na preferencyjnych warunkach, co przyczyniło się do spadku liczby mieszkań dostępnych na sprzedaż. Jednak zakończenie programu i brak pewności co do wprowadzenia podobnych rozwiązań w przyszłości sprawia, że wielu potencjalnych nabywców wstrzymuje się z zakupem nieruchomości.

Dodatkowym czynnikiem negatywnie wpływającym na rynek jest polityczna niepewność. Wprowadzenie nowych regulacji i brak zgody wśród partii politycznych na wprowadzenie kredytu 0% wiążą się z niepewnością co do przyszłości rynku nieruchomości.

Wzrost liczby mieszkań na sprzedaż nie idzie w parze z sytuacją na rynku wynajmu. Liczba ofert wynajmu utrzymuje się na zbliżonym poziomie, z niewielkim wzrostem od lutego 2023 roku.

Wnioskiem z powyższych danych jest fakt, że polski rynek nieruchomości przeżywa obecnie okres zadyszki. Niepewność co do przyszłości programów preferencyjnych i regulacji politycznych powoduje wzrost liczby mieszkań dostępnych na sprzedaż. Jednak rynek wynajmu utrzymuje się na stabilnym poziomie.

From the beginning of this year, the Polish real estate market has seen a worrying trend in the form of an increase in the number of apartments listed for sale. Currently, on platforms such as OLX and Otodom, a record number of sales offers can be found. The number of apartments available for purchase is close to 195 thousand, surpassing the record from 2022.

Industry Overview: The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing a period of stagnation due to uncertainties surrounding the Bezpieczny Kredyt (Safe Credit) program. This program allowed for the acquisition of mortgage loans on preferential terms, which contributed to a decrease in the number of apartments available for sale. However, the program’s end and the uncertainty regarding similar solutions in the future have caused many potential buyers to hold off on purchasing properties.

Market Forecasts: The increase in the number of apartments for sale is not paralleled by the rental market. The number of rental offers remains at a similar level, with a slight increase since February 2023. This disparity suggests that the current state of the Polish real estate market is facing challenges.

Issues Related to the Industry: One of the major issues negatively impacting the market is political uncertainty. The introduction of new regulations and the lack of consensus among political parties regarding the implementation of a 0% credit are causing uncertainty about the future of the real estate market. Such uncertainties can deter potential buyers from making purchases.

Several factors contribute to this market situation. The termination of the Bezpieczny Kredyt program and the ambiguity surrounding the introduction of similar initiatives in the future have led to an increase in the number of apartments available for sale. On the other hand, the rental market remains relatively stable.

To gain further insight into the current state of the Polish real estate market, GPW, the Warsaw Stock Exchange’s official website, provides comprehensive information about the real estate industry and related investment opportunities in Poland.

In summary, the Polish real estate market is currently experiencing a period of stagnation due to uncertainties surrounding preferential programs and political regulations. The increase in the number of apartments available for sale does not align with the situation in the rental market, which remains stable.