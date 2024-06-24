Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sprzedaż nieruchomości w Starachowicach: Nowe możliwości dla inwestorów

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 24 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Prezydent Miasta Starachowice ogłasza trzeci przetarg na sprzedaż atrakcyjnej nieruchomości gruntowej w doskonałej lokalizacji. Działka oznaczona w ewidencji gruntów i budynków miasta Starachowice jako działka ewidencyjna nr 201/2 o powierzchni 0,1241 ha jest dostępna dla zainteresowanych inwestorów.

Cena wywoławcza brutto wynosi 156 210,00 zł, a przetarg odbędzie się w siedzibie Urzędu Miejskiego w Starachowicach, w sali 130, dnia 06.08.2024 r., o godz. 10.00. Aby wziąć udział w przetargu, konieczne jest wniesienie wadium w kwocie 16 000,00 zł do dnia 29.07.2024 r.

Ta unikalna oferta to doskonała okazja dla potencjalnych inwestorów, którzy chcą rozwijać swoje projekty w Starachowicach. Nabywając tę nieruchomość, można zyskać atrakcyjne możliwości inwestycyjne i przyczynić się do rozwoju miasta.

Przed przystąpieniem do przetargu warto zapoznać się z Zarządzeniem Prezydenta Miasta Starachowice, które szczegółowo opisuje warunki sprzedaży. Dodatkowe informacje można uzyskać w Referacie Geodezji i Zarządzania Nieruchomościami Urzędu Miejskiego w Starachowicach, pokój 104, pod numerem telefonu 41 322-11-05 od poniedziałku do piątku w godzinach 7.30 – 15.30.

Nie przegap tej wyjątkowej szansy na inwestycję w jeden z najbardziej obiecujących obszarów Starachowic. Skontaktuj się dzisiaj z Urzędem Miejskim i dowiedz się więcej o tym atrakcyjnym przetargu na sprzedaż nieruchomości gruntowej. Działaj szybko, bo miejsce może zostać rozchwytywane przez innych zainteresowanych inwestorów!

PREZYDENT MIASTA STARACHOWICE

Marek Materek

The article announces the third tender for the sale of an attractive plot of land in Starachowice. The land, identified in the city’s land and building registry as plot number 201/2 with an area of 0.1241 hectares, is available for interested investors.

The starting price for the tender is PLN 156,210.00 gross, and the tender will take place at the City Hall in Starachowice, in room 130, on 6th August 2024, at 10:00 AM. To participate in the tender, it is necessary to provide a deposit of PLN 16,000.00 by 29th July 2024.

This unique offer presents an excellent opportunity for potential investors who wish to develop their projects in Starachowice. By acquiring this property, one can gain attractive investment opportunities and contribute to the city’s development.

Before participating in the tender, it is advisable to familiarize oneself with the President of the City of Starachowice’s Regulation, which describes the sale conditions in detail. Additional information can be obtained from the Geodesy and Property Management Department of the City Hall in Starachowice, room 104, by calling 41 322-11-05 from Monday to Friday between 7:30 AM and 3:30 PM.

Do not miss out on this exceptional investment opportunity in one of the most promising areas of Starachowice. Contact the City Hall today and learn more about this attractive tender for the sale of land. Act quickly, as the place may be sought after by other interested investors.

