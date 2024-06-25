Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Decyzja Rady Miejskiej w Łowiczu w sprawie sprzedaży nieruchomości w centrum miasta

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 25 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rada Miejska w Łowiczu podjęła decyzję dotyczącą sprzedaży dwóch nieruchomości, znajdujących się w centrum miasta. Burmistrz Łowicza, Mariusz Siewiera, podkreślił, że sprzedaż tych nieruchomości ma przynieść korzyści finansowe dla miasta oraz stworzyć możliwość zagospodarowania terenów miejskich, które od dawna czekają na rozwinięcie.

Nieruchomość przy ulicy Tkaczew, o powierzchni 1.366 m², obecnie pełni funkcję parkingu i przystanku dla autobusów. Jej sprzedaż pozwoliłaby na przeznaczenie tego obszaru na zabudowę usługową, z możliwością funkcji mieszkalnych. Pozostaje jednak otwarte pytanie, gdzie zostanie przeniesiony przystanek dla autobusów oraz jakie alternatywne miejsca postojowe będą dostępne dla mieszkańców.

Drugą nieruchomością, którą miasto chciałoby sprzedać, jest działka o powierzchni 4.187 m², znajdująca się przy ulicy 3 Maja. Na tej działce znajdują się różne budynki, w tym budynek Polskiego Czerwonego Krzyża oraz budynki gospodarcze. Planowane jest przeznaczenie tego terenu na zabudowę mieszkaniową oraz usługową użyteczności publicznej.

Decyzję o sprzedaży nieruchomości podejmie Rada Miejska, a proces wyceny i licytacji potrwa około roku. Jeśli sprzedaż zostanie zrealizowana, Łowicka Spółdzielnia Mieszkaniowa zabezpieczy miejsca parkingowe dla mieszkańców wewnątrz osiedla poprzez nabycie nieruchomości po dawnej kotłowni.

Podjęcie tej decyzji ma na celu rozwój miasta Łowicza oraz przyciągnięcie inwestorów zainteresowanych atrakcyjnymi terenami w centrum. Konsekwencje sprzedaży nieruchomości będą jednak musiały zostać dokładnie przeanalizowane, aby zapewnić odpowiednie miejsca dla autobusów i skomunikowanie komunikacyjne dla mieszkańców.

The decision by the City Council of Łowicz to sell two properties in the city center is aimed at bringing financial benefits to the city and providing opportunities for urban development. The sale of the property on Tkaczew Street, with an area of 1,366 m², which currently serves as a parking lot and bus stop, would allow for its transformation into commercial buildings, potentially with residential functions. However, the question remains as to where the bus stop will be relocated and what alternative parking spaces will be available for residents.

The second property that the city intends to sell is a plot of land with an area of 4,187 m², located on 3 Maja Street. This plot contains various buildings, including the Polish Red Cross building and utility buildings. The plan is to use this land for residential and public service development.

The decision on the sale of these properties will be made by the City Council, and the process of appraisal and auction is expected to take about a year. If the sale goes through, the Łowicz Cooperative Housing Association will secure parking spaces for residents within the housing estate by acquiring the property of the former boiler room.

The aim of this decision is to promote the development of Łowicz and attract investors interested in attractive areas in the city center. However, the consequences of selling the properties will need to be carefully analyzed to ensure adequate bus stops and transportation connections for residents.

