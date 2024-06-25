Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kielce sprzedaje miejskie grunty w celu zasilenia budżetu miasta

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 25 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Kielce, polskie miasto położone w województwie świętokrzyskim, sprzedaje kolejne nieruchomości, aby zwiększyć swój budżet. Według informacji przekazanych przez urząd miasta, trzy działki zostały wprowadzone do listy do sprzedaży. Dwie z nich, położone przy ulicach Piekoszowskiej i Olszewskiego, mają na celu pozyskanie środków pieniężnych dla realizacji budżetu miasta w bieżącym roku. Trzecia nieruchomość będzie natomiast przekazana jako darowizna.

Rzecznik prezydenta Kielc, Marcin Januchta, podkreśla, że najbardziej wartościową działką jest ta położona przy ulicy Kapitulnej, w ścisłym centrum miasta. Ta nieruchomość o powierzchni 2,51 ara została wyceniona na prawie 548 tysięcy złotych. Decyzja o przekazaniu tej działki w formie darowizny na rzecz województwa świętokrzyskiego ma na celu uregulowanie kwestii własnościowych i związana jest z funkcjonowaniem Muzeum Narodowego w Kielcach.

Pozostałe dwie działki mają również swoje przeznaczenie. Działka przy ulicy Piekoszowskiej o powierzchni niemal 30 arów została wyceniona na 200 tysięcy złotych i jest przeznaczona pod zabudowę mieszkaniową o niskiej intensywności. Natomiast działka przy ulicy Olszewskiego o powierzchni 5,84 ara, wyceniona na 95 tysięcy złotych, znajduje się na terenie mającym przeważającą funkcję produkcyjno-magazynową, a także usługową z możliwością realizacji funkcji ogólnomiejskich.

Sprzedaż miejskich nieruchomości stanowi ważne źródło dochodów dla samorządu, pomimo często nieznacznej wartości uzyskiwanej w ten sposób. Marcin Januchta zaznacza, że budżet miasta Kielce został opracowany w trudnej sytuacji, dlatego każda uzyskana suma jest wykorzystywana na cele, które miasto chce zrealizować. W tym roku planuje się sprzedaż łącznie 18 działek, co ma przynieść co najmniej 2,5 miliona złotych do budżetu miasta.

Kielce, a city located in the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship in Poland, is selling more real estate to increase its budget. According to information provided by the city council, three plots of land have been added to the list for sale. Two of them, located on Piekoszowska and Olszewskiego streets, are aimed at generating funds for the city’s budget for the current year. The third property will be donated.

The spokesperson for the Mayor of Kielce, Marcin Januchta, emphasizes that the most valuable plot of land is the one located on Kapitulna Street, in the city center. This property, measuring 2.51 ara, has been valued at nearly 548,000 Polish Zloty. The decision to donate this plot of land to the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship is aimed at resolving ownership issues and is related to the functioning of the National Museum in Kielce.

The other two plots of land also have their own purposes. The plot on Piekoszowska Street, with an area of ​​almost 30 ara, has been valued at 200,000 Polish Zloty and is intended for low-intensity residential development. On the other hand, the plot on Olszewskiego Street, measuring 5.84 ara and valued at 95,000 Polish Zloty, is located in an area predominantly used for production, warehousing, and service functions with the possibility of implementing general urban functions.

The sale of municipal real estate is an important source of income for the local government, despite often generating relatively low amounts. Marcin Januchta emphasizes that the budget of Kielce has been developed in a difficult situation, which is why every amount obtained is used for the city’s intended purposes. This year, a total of 18 plots of land are planned to be sold, which is expected to bring in at least 2.5 million Polish Zloty to the city’s budget.

Industry and Market Forecasts

The real estate industry in Kielce is experiencing growth as the city aims to increase its budget through the sale of properties. The demand for residential and commercial properties in Kielce is expected to remain steady, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and economic development in the region. Market forecasts suggest that property prices may continue to rise in the coming years, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

The sale of municipal properties in Kielce is just one aspect of the broader real estate market in the city. Developers and investors are actively looking for opportunities to acquire land for various purposes, including residential, commercial, and industrial projects. The city’s strategic location, favorable investment climate, and infrastructure development contribute to the attractiveness of the real estate market in Kielce.

Issues and Challenges in the Industry:

While the sale of municipal real estate can provide a boost to the city’s budget, it also poses certain challenges and issues. One of the main challenges is to determine the optimal pricing for the properties to attract potential buyers while ensuring a fair market value. The valuation process needs to take into account factors such as location, size, zoning regulations, and market demand.

Another challenge is to balance the need for economic development with preserving the architectural heritage and cultural significance of certain properties. In the case of the donated plot on Kapitulna Street, the decision to transfer it to the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship is aimed at resolving ownership issues and supporting the functioning of the National Museum in Kielce. However, it also raises questions about the long-term preservation and use of historical sites in the city.

To address these challenges, the city council and relevant stakeholders need to collaborate effectively in the decision-making process regarding the sale and use of municipal properties. It is important to strike a balance between generating revenue for the city’s budget and ensuring sustainable development that benefits the local community.

For more information on the real estate industry and market trends in Kielce, you can visit the official website of the city of Kielce.