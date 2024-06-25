Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Maleje liczba rozpoczętych budów mieszkań – PZFD zauważa różnice między rynkiem w 2023 i 2024

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 25 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według danych opublikowanych przez Główny Urząd Statystyczny (GUS), w maju deweloperzy rozpoczęli budowę o 5,2 proc. mniej mieszkań niż w poprzednim miesiącu. Maleje również liczba sprzedawanych lokali, a także rezerwacji. Jednak Polski Związek Firm Deweloperskich (PZFD) zwraca uwagę na duże różnice między rynkiem mieszkaniowym w pierwszych pięciu miesiącach 2023 i 2024 roku.

PZFD wskazuje, że te różnice wynikają głównie z odmiennej sytuacji, w jakiej rynek funkcjonował w tych dwóch okresach czasu. Rok 2023 charakteryzował się niewielką liczbą nowych inwestycji, podczas gdy w drugiej połowie roku zauważalnie wzrastały.

Największym szczytem wprowadzeń nowych inwestycji było marzec 2024 roku, kiedy to rozpoczęto budowę prawie 16 tysięcy nowych lokali.

Warto jednak zauważyć, że zmniejszona liczba rozpoczętych budów mieszkań w maju niekoniecznie oznacza kryzys na rynku. Jest to raczej efekt naturalnych fluktuacji w branży budowlanej. Deweloperzy mogą dostosowywać tempo inwestycji do zmieniających się warunków i popytu na rynku.

PZFD podkreśla, że ważne jest spojrzenie na dane o budowie mieszkań w szerszym kontekście, analiza trendów i porównanie danych z różnych okresów czasu. Warto również zauważyć, że rynek nieruchomości podlega wpływowi wielu czynników, takich jak zmieniające się przepisy prawne czy sytuacja gospodarcza.

Wnioskiem jest, że choć liczba rozpoczętych budów mieszkań może być istotnym wskaźnikiem kondycji rynku nieruchomości, nie powinna być jedynym czynnikiem brany pod uwagę przy ocenie sytuacji na rynku.

