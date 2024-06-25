Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowy Prezes Krajowego Zasobu Nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 25 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Minister Funduszy i Polityki Regionalnej, Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, ogłosiła dziś (25 czerwca) mianowanie Łukasza Bałajewicza na stanowisko prezesa Krajowego Zasobu Nieruchomości. Ta decyzja przynosi nowe perspektywy i zmiany w instytucji.

Przez ostatnie osiem lat Bałajewicz pełnił funkcję zastępcy burmistrza w Gorlicach, a od stycznia 2024 roku był pierwszym wiceprezesem Krajowego Zasobu Nieruchomości, pełniącym obowiązki prezesa. Jego doświadczenie w zarządzaniu nieruchomościami i urzędem miejskim czynią go odpowiednim kandydatem na to stanowisko.

Zrezygnowanie z funkcji w gorlickim magistracie dla objęcia prezesa Krajowego Zasobu Nieruchomości jest oznaką zaufania, jakim Bałajewicz cieszył się w swojej dotychczasowej pracy. Również Rada Nadzorcza KZN wyraziła swoje poparcie dla nowego prezesa, rekomendując go ministrowi.

Decyzja o mianowaniu Bałajewicza to krok w kierunku wzmocnienia zarządzania nieruchomościami w kraju. Jego wiedza i umiejętności zapewnią stabilne i efektywne działanie Krajowego Zasobu Nieruchomości, który pełni istotną rolę w gospodarce kraju.

Z radością witamy Łukasza Bałajewicza jako prezesa Krajowego Zasobu Nieruchomości i życzymy mu powodzenia w pełnieniu swoich nowych obowiązków. Jesteśmy pewni, że jego profesjonalizm przyczyni się do dalszego rozwoju tej ważnej instytucji.

The appointment of Łukasz Bałajewicz as the new president of the National Property Fund brings new prospects and changes to the institution. With his experience in managing properties and municipal office, Bałajewicz is a suitable candidate for this position.

The decision to appoint Bałajewicz is a step towards strengthening property management in the country. The National Property Fund plays a significant role in the country’s economy, and Bałajewicz’s knowledge and skills will ensure its stable and effective functioning.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing steady growth in recent years. With a growing economy and increasing demand for properties, the market presents both opportunities and challenges. According to market forecasts, the real estate market is expected to continue its positive trajectory.

One issue related to the industry is the scarcity of affordable housing. The demand for affordable housing is high, especially in urban areas, but the supply is limited. This poses a challenge for policymakers and the real estate industry to find solutions and create affordable housing options.

Another challenge is the increasing competition among real estate developers. With the growing market, more developers are entering the industry, leading to a more competitive landscape. Developers need to differentiate their projects and offer unique value propositions to attract buyers.

For more information about the real estate industry in Poland, you can visit the Krajowy Zasób Nieruchomości official website. They provide insights and updates on the organization’s activities and the overall real estate market in the country.