Ograniczenie zjawiska flippingu nieruchomości w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 25 czerwca, 2024

Posłowie z partii Lewica przedstawili projekt nowelizacji ustawy o podatku od czynności cywilnoprawnych, który ma na celu zatrzymanie rosnącego zjawiska flippingu na polskim rynku nieruchomości. Zgodnie z projektem, proponuje się wprowadzenie wyższych stawek podatku od czynności cywilnoprawnych (PCC) dla transakcji obejmujących krótki czas od nabycia nieruchomości.

Projekt przewiduje, że stawka PCC wyniesie 10 proc. wartości nieruchomości, jeśli sprzedaż nastąpi przed upływem roku od zakupu. Dla transakcji między rokiem a dwoma latami od nabycia, stawka wyniesie 6 proc., a dla transakcji między drugim a trzecim rokiem stawka PCC będzie wynosić 4 proc. Obecnie, standardowa stawka PCC dla sprzedaży nieruchomości wynosi 2 proc.

Projekt zakłada również, że notariusz będzie zobowiązany do poinformowania kupującego o konieczności zapłaty wyższej stawki PCC. Dodatkowo, nabywca będzie musiał złożyć oświadczenie potwierdzające swoją świadomość tego faktu.

Posłowie Lewicy argumentują, że na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce brakuje około miliona mieszkań, a niektórzy eksperci nawet szacują ten deficyt na dwa miliony. Wskazują również na znaczący wzrost cen mieszkań w ostatnich latach, zwłaszcza w dużych miastach. Według nich, rosnąca działalność flipperów przyczynia się do pogłębienia problemu dostępności mieszkań oraz wzrostu cen.

Celem projektu jest więc ograniczenie spekulacji cenami nieruchomości oraz zapewnienie możliwości zakupu mieszkań przez średnio zamożne rodziny. Według przedstawicieli partii Lewica, jest to krok w kierunku umożliwienia normalnego życia dla większości społeczeństwa.

Warto zauważyć, że coraz większa liczba osób podejmuje działania mające na celu szybki zakup nieruchomości w celu ich późniejszej odsprzedaży w celu osiągnięcia zysku. Zjawisko flippingu wpływa na coraz wyższe ceny mieszkań, co utrudnia dostęp do rynku dla wielu osób. Projekt Lewicy ma na celu ograniczenie tego zjawiska i stworzenie bardziej zrównoważonego rynku nieruchomości.

The proposed amendment to the Act on Civil Law Transactions Tax (PCC) by the Left Party lawmakers aims to address the growing phenomenon of flipping in the Polish real estate market. Under the proposal, higher PCC rates are suggested for transactions involving a short period of ownership.

According to the project, the PCC rate would be 10% of the property value if the sale occurs within a year of acquisition. For transactions between one and two years from acquisition, the rate would be 6%, and for transactions between two and three years, the PCC rate would be 4%. Currently, the standard PCC rate for property sales is 2%.

The project also stipulates that notaries will be required to inform the buyer of the higher PCC rate. Additionally, the buyer will need to provide a statement confirming their awareness of this fact.

Left Party lawmakers argue that the Polish real estate market is experiencing a shortage of approximately one million homes, with some experts estimating this deficit to be as high as two million. They also point to significant increases in housing prices in recent years, especially in large cities. According to them, the growing activity of flippers contributes to the problem of housing affordability and price hikes.

The aim of the project is thus to limit speculation in property prices and ensure the ability of moderately affluent families to purchase homes. According to representatives of the Left Party, this is a step towards enabling a normal life for the majority of society.

It is worth noting that an increasing number of people are engaging in flipping, which involves quickly purchasing properties for later resale to make a profit. The flipping phenomenon is driving up housing prices, making it more difficult for many people to access the market. The Left Party’s project aims to limit this phenomenon and create a more balanced real estate market.

